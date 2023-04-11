Walmart closing in Chicago: 4 stores in Illinois will close doors, joining growing list

Walmart announced Tuesday plans to close four stores in Chicago this month, citing performance and profitability.

The retail giant said its Chigaco stores haven't been profitable since the first one opened almost 17 years ago, collectively losing tens of millions of dollars a year. The locations' annual losses nearly doubled in the last five years, Walmart said.

"Over the years, we have tried many different strategies to improve the business performance of these locations, including building smaller stores, localizing product assortment and offering services beyond traditional retail," Walmart said in a statement.

The Chicago stores will close to the public by April 16. Employees at impacted locations are eligible to transfer to another Walmart or Sam's Club store.

Which Walmart locations are closing?

Walmart will close the following Chicago stores:

Chatham Supercenter, the Walmart Health center, and the Walmart Academy at 8431 S. Stewart Ave.

Kenwood Neighborhood Market at 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Lakeview Neighborhood Market at 2844 N. Broadway St.

Little Village Neighborhood Market at 2551 W. Cermak Road

The pharmacies at the closing locations will remain open to serve patients for up to 30 days, Walmart said.

Why is Walmart closing stores in 2023?

Walmart previously announced plans to close 10 stores and two experimental "pickup" locations across several states, including Illinois.

The company told USA Today last month that it made the decision to shutter the stores because they didn't meet financial expectations.

Walmart said it invested millions of dollars in its Chicago stores hoping their performance would improve, but the investments "have not materially improved the fundamental business challenges our stores are facing."

"The remaining four Chicago stores continue to face the same business difficulties, but we think this decision gives us the best chance to help keep them open and serving the community," Walmart said.

