U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,242.21
    +22.66 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,591.89
    +144.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,999.65
    +87.90 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,309.61
    -17.51 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.65
    -0.31 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    28.02
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4760
    -0.0130 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4165
    +0.0048 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4320
    -0.1880 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,935.80
    +279.21 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.79
    -17.44 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.18
    +7.17 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     

When Walmart comes knocking

Brian Heater
·3 min read

As I’m typing this, I’ve just finished my second panel for our big TC Sessions: Mobility event. The write-ups will be ready in time for next week’s roundup, but a couple of things worth thinking about in the meantime.

The first is partnerships with big companies like Walmart. I get the sense that Walmart really loves to play the field when it comes to partnering with small tech startups. And honestly, why not, right?

There’s a lot of upside and relatively little downside. At the end of the day, a company like Walmart is looking for a competitive advantage against Amazon, the galactic emperor of competitive advantages. Amazon, of course, has invested a ton in robotics, including acquisitions and first-party development.

bossa nova-robots veanne cao
bossa nova-robots veanne cao

Image Credits: Veanne Cao/TechCrunch

For startups, there’s tremendous up and downside here. It’s hard not to see a company like Bossa Nova as a kind of cautionary tale on that front. The promising inventory scanning startup took a massive hit when Walmart backed out of a deal the company had invested large resources into. It left Bossa Nova shaken, to say the least.

There’s no easy math on this one. When a company like Walmart knocks on your door with a big contract, you want to jump in with both feet. But how do you avoid putting all of your eggs in that one basket. When it comes to emerging tech, companies like Walmart like to play the field.

Another subject I’ve been thinking a lot about of late is whether universities are doing enough to foster innovation in their own backyard. There are plenty of good and bad examples of this, but as someone who writes about robots, I keep coming back to Carnegie Mellon. Other big robotics schools like MIT and Stanford haven’t had to concern themselves with talent drain, in large part due to location.

Image Credits: Carnegie Mellon University

So, how does a school like CMU both help budding entrepreneurs transition from laboratory to startup and keep that talent in its own backyard? The good news is I’ll be able to take that question directly to the source. I’ll be interviewing CMU President Farnam Jahanian at TC’s upcoming virtual Pittsburgh event on June 29. Here's a quote from Jahanian to whet your appetite:

Carnegie Mellon’s decades-long leadership in research and education in AI and robotics has catalyzed an innovation ecosystem in the Pittsburgh region where entrepreneurship, creativity and placemaking intersect. These emerging technologies are changing the way we farm, enabling millions to learn a new language, leading the race to develop self-driving vehicles, and even going to the moon. We are committed to empowering citizens across Pittsburgh to take part in the economic benefits of these innovations as they continue to transform our world.

Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian is speaking at TechCrunch City Spotlight: Pittsburgh

Gideon Brothers robots
Gideon Brothers robots

Image Credits: Gideon Brothers

As we head into summer, the investments in the category aren’t coming quite as fast and furiously as they were earlier in the year. But I have it on good authority that we’ll be seeing some more robotics funding announcements in the not too distant future. Of course, for all of the reasons I’ve alluded to before, the warehouse space continues to be hot. And this week a Croatian firm named Gideon Brothers announced a $31 million raise. From a recent piece by Mike, here’s CEO Matija Kopić:

The pandemic has greatly accelerated the adoption of smart automation, and we are ready to meet the unprecedented market demand. The best way to do it is by marrying our proprietary solutions with the largest, most demanding customers out there. Our strategic partners have real challenges that our robots are already solving, and, with us, they’re seizing the incredible opportunity right now to effect robotic-powered change to some of the world’s most innovative organizations.

Kopić and team should clearly all consider changing their last name to Gideon and doing a whole Ramones thing. Of course, they’re the ones who just raised $31 million, so maybe they’re doing something right.

Recommended Stories

  • Ranking all 14 SEC football teams by home-field advantage

    From Vanderbilt to LSU, the difference in home-field advantages at SEC stadium varies but some places are nothing but intimidating.

  • Woman sues Kansas City area Walmart, alleging negligence after a fire log fell on her

    Walmart denied having unsafe conditions at the store.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Popped Again on Thursday

    What happened Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) jumped 5% as of 11:05 a.m. EDT today -- but the reason doesn't seem to have much to do with the space company itself this time. Instead, it's all about Blue Origin.

  • 7-Eleven Slurpee freebie: Free Slurpees return in July, but you need to be a rewards member

    7-Eleven is celebrating its birthday with free Slurpee drinks in July 2021. The convenience store chain changed the freebie in 2020 amid COVID.

  • Chinese companies free to choose listing venues, but must obey laws - regulator

    China's top securities regulator said on Thursday that Chinese companies are free to choose their listing locations but they must abide by local laws and regulations. Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), also called for closer cooperation among global watchdogs on law enforcement. A growing number of U.S.-listed Chinese companies are conducting secondary listings in Hong Kong, as U.S. regulators threaten to remove them from American exchanges unless they meet U.S. auditing requirements in three years.

  • Brussels sues Germany for defying European Court of Justice ruling

    Brussels is taking legal action against Germany for defying it over a massive European Central Bank stimulus programme in a challenge to the supremacy of EU law. In an unprecedented move, the European Commission retaliated on Wednesday by starting infringement proceedings against its most powerful member state. Unless the dispute is resolved, the legal action could ultimately lead to huge, daily fines levied by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg. It comes after the German constitu

  • GameStop tumbles, other "meme stocks" falter after big runups

    GameStop shares recently traded at around $249, after the video game retailer on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected earnings, named the former head of Amazon.com Inc's Australian business as its chief executive officer and said it may sell new shares. Wedbush Securities on Thursday raised its price target on the company to $50, from $39. Soaring rallies in the shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings over the past month have helped reinvigorate the meme stock frenzy that began earlier this year and fueled big moves in a fresh crop of names popular with investors on forums such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets.

  • China's top banking regulator warns of bad debt, local real estate bubbles

    China's top banking and insurance regulator said banks should guard against a rise in non-performing assets, as the country rolls back some of the relief measures implemented during the pandemic to help firms withstand the fallout. In 2020, the central bank encouraged financial institutions to lower rates for virus-stricken firms and extend payment deadlines, among other measures, to give borrowers some breathing space during the coronavirus crisis. "The default rate for some large and medium-sized enterprises has risen, and the credit risks at banking institutions has intensified," Guo Shuqing told a financial forum in Shanghai via a video message.

  • JPMorgan Sees Signal of Coming Bear Market in Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s recent bounce has yet to dispel doubts about its vulnerability following a rout in May.The cryptocurrency has jumped about 14% over two days and was trading at $38,295 as of 11:05 a.m. in London on Thursday. While the momentum may cheer bulls, a JPMorgan Chase & Co. team said backwardation in a part of the futures market -- where the spot price is above futures prices -- is reason for caution.“We believe that the return to backwardation in recent weeks has been a negativ

  • Russia Sold $5 Billion in May as Part of Oil Fund Dollar Dump

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia sold $5 billion of U.S. currency from its oil fund in May as part of a drive to reduce exposure to the greenback and vulnerability to Western sanctions.The National Wellbeing Fund converted $4 billion into yuan and $1 billion into euros, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. That leaves $35 billion of dollar holdings still to cut after the ministry said last week that it would eliminate all greenback exposure in the fund. The transfer is taking place within the central

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Analysts Point to Looming Technical Breakdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slumped to a two-week low, with analysts pointing to a technical breakdown as well as the recovery of Colonial Pipeline Co.’s ransom as evidence that crypto isn’t beyond government control.The largest token tumbled as much as 9.9% to $31,036, though it recouped some of those losses to trade around $32,363 as of 2:31 p.m. in New York. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index fell as much as 15% before also paring losses by mid-afternoon. Altcoins such as Ether, Litecoin and EOS al

  • TD Defeats $4.5 Billion Negligence Claim in Stanford Fraud Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank was found not liable for losses related to convicted fraudster Allen Stanford’s Ponzi scheme, with an Ontario judge rejecting a $4.5 billion negligence claim against the firm.The lender doesn’t need to pay the claim filed by trustees trying to recover losses from Stanford investors because Toronto-Dominion “did not know or have any reason to suspect that he was engaged in fraudulent behavior,” Ontario Superior Court Justice Barbara Conway said in a ruling dat

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street set for flat open as consumer prices jump

    U.S. stock indexes were set for a muted open on Thursday as a surge in consumer prices in May fanned fears of early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, while another report showed the labor market remained under pressure. The Labor Department said its consumer price index increased 0.6% last month after surging 0.8% in April. In the 12 months through May, CPI accelerated 5.0% in its biggest year-on-year increase since August 2008.

  • The Fuel Of The Future That’s 9 Times More Efficient Than Lithium

    The global shift towards greener energy is accelerating, and one surprising resource may be emerging as a potential “fuel of the future”

  • U.S. Fed's reverse repo volume surges to record half a trillion dollars

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase window on Wednesday took in $503 billion in cash, hitting a record peak for a third consecutive session, as financial institutions flush with liquidity flocked to the Fed facility to park their cash and secure Treasury collateral. The U.S. Treasury has targeted a $450 billion cash balance by the end of July, the debt ceiling deadline. To get there, the Treasury needs to spend its cash, which usually ends up on bank balance sheets, often in the form of money market funds.

  • Billionaire Drahi’s BT Fiber Bet Is $3.1 Billion ‘Curveball’

    (Bloomberg) -- Patrick Drahi bought a 12% stake in BT Group Plc and pledged to support its high-speed broadband rollout, an unexpected move that marks a return to form by the deal-hungry French-Israeli cable billionaire.Drahi’s newly created company Altice UK acquired 1.2 billion shares of Britain’s dominant phone company, it said in a statement on Thursday. The stake is worth about 2.2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) as of Wednesday’s close and makes him the company’s biggest shareholder.The entr

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower as Investors Sense Fed Has Control of Inflation

    The big question is whether gold traders will respond to the CPI report or just wait for the Fed to make its decision on June 16.

  • Traders Cut $7 Billion of Treasury Bets Before Inflation Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries traders are taking bets off the table ahead of key U.S. inflation numbers, with benchmark yields breaking their recent trading range in a shakeout of short positions.Yields steadied Thursday after slumping this week to close at the lowest since March. The moves come as a measure of positioning showed traders unwound the equivalent of almost $7 billion in 10-year cash bonds Wednesday, a sign the market may be willing to look past the prospect of a higher-than-expected re

  • Salesforce CEO: We're going to rebuild all of our technology to become Slack-first

    Salesforce's largest-ever acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • BOE’s Haldane Warns of ‘Dangerous Moment’ for Monetary Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central bankers are at their most dangerous moment in decades, with the risk of a “bad mistake” if they don’t act to quell accelerating inflation, according to Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane.Haldane, who is leaving the role this month, wrote in the New Statesman that the balance of risks have “shifted decisively” on inflation in recent months, and a rapid resurgence was no