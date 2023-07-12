Walmart+ deals on TVs, laptops, and apple products to rival Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is here, and Walmart has some surprising savings to combat Amazon. Check out the live updates below!

Amazon Prime Day savings don't scare Walmart, as the big-box retailer showers shoppers in exclusive deals. Through Thursday, July 13, Walmart+ Week has radical rollbacks on smart TVs, kitchen appliances and more. Still looking for a new tablet, TV or smartwatch? We've got you covered. If you can't commit today, why not save later with 50% off an annual Walmart+ membership? The deal storm continues, so consider us your umbrella. Shop the best Walmart deals below.

Featured competing Prime Day Walmart deal

Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum

We love this Dyson vacuum and it's on mega sale right now at Walmart.

Walmart is one of the best places to score Dyson deals. Right now, for instance, you can get our favorite canister vacuum—the Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor—for a whopping $200 markdown. Perfect for those summer cleaning projects, we love that this vacuum has superior reach and a self-righting design.

Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum

Get this powerful Dyson vacuum for $200 off

$199.99 at Walmart (Save $200)

➤Best Amazon deals: 10 Amazon Prime Day device deals on Amazon Fire Sticks, Echo Dot speakers and Ring cameras

10 best competing Prime Day deals at Walmart

Walmart laptop and tablet deals

If you need a tablet, this Samsung deal is crazy good.

Walmart Apple Deals

These Airpods are super cheap at Walmart for some Prime Day-level savings.

Walmart TV deals

This OLED TV is one of the best, and the price is even better.

Walmart tech deals

This Samsung smart watch is super cheap but insanely functional.

Walmart home deals

Cuddle up with this bargain-priced comforter from The Pioneer Woman.

Walmart vacuum deals

If you need a cheap vacuum, this Bissell will get the job done.

Walmart outdoor deals

The kids will love this play structure, and so will your wallet.

Walmart furniture deals

Kick your feet up on this awesome sofa bargain from DHP.

Walmart clothing deals

Need some trendy sneakers on the cheap? Grab these Crocs.

Walmart mattress deals

Don't sleep on this awesome Walmart deal from Casper

Walmart toy deals

Grab this deal while prices hover lower than they've ever been.

Walmart beauty deals

The savings smell sweeter than this Burberry fragrence.

Walmart kitchen deals

Carote is cooking up a great deal on these pots and pans at Walmart.

Walmart gaming deals

Escaping reality doesn't have to cost a lot. The Meta Quest 2 has you covered.

Walmart fitness deals

This exercise bike will be no sweat on your wallet.

Walmart patio furniture and outdoor living deals

Complete your summer setup with this affordable patio set from Ovios.

What is Walmart+ Week?

Walmart is saving up a storm this summer with its new Walmart+ Week sale. Now from Thursday, July 13, you'll be able to snag 50% off an annual membership. So, for just $49 a year, you'll have access to awesome benefits like free delivery from Walmart stores, free shipping with no order minimum, discounts on gas and so much more.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Top Gun: Maverick and even live sports for a full year.

What are the best competing Amazon Prime Day deals at Walmart?

Whether you want to give virtual reality a try with Meta Quest or are eager to sport some cozy Crocs this summer, Walmart has deals for days in order to go head-to-head with Amazon Prime Day deals. We especially like Walmart's 50% markdown on Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 that'll let you game on for $20.02 less than usual and the whopping $270.99 you'll save on this incredible Samsung laptop.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart Plus Week 2023: 100+ TV, laptop, and apple deals for Prime Day