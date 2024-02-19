From Walmart to future nurse: ECAT helps Erie woman begin health-care career

Lanae Gamble had graduated from Erie High School and was working at Walmart in early 2022 when she received a Facebook link that jumpstarted her career in health care.

A family member had sent her a link to the Erie Center for Arts & Technology. The nonprofit organization, created in 2021, offers adult career training programs and after-school arts classes for students at no cost to Erie County residents.

"I knew that I wanted to work in the medical field and they had a clinical medical assistant program," Gamble said. "Then I saw that there was no tuition. I was surprised, I didn't know there was something like that in our area."

Lanae Gamble, a 20-year-old Erie woman shown on Jan. 22, works as a medical assistant at UPMC's Lakeview Urologic Surgeons after graduating from the Erie Center for Arts & Technology. Gamble has enrolled in the UPMC Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot.

Gamble attended classes during the day at ECAT, located at 650 East Ave. in the former Wayne School, during the 2022-23 school year.

She was the youngest of 18 students who enrolled in the program in September 2022 and just one of five who graduated in April 2023, said Kate Neubert-Lechner, ECAT's executive director.

"Everyone who graduated from that program was tenacious," Neubert-Lechner said. "With Lanae, she has a quiet confidence about her. She works efficiently and really just excelled as a class leader."

Gamble learned the basics of being a medical assistant: how to give injections and draw blood, take vital signs, interact with a patient, change dressings, and perform basic medical coding and diagnostic tests.

She spent the last seven weeks of the 28-week program serving an externship at UPMC's Lakeview Urology Surgeons, 100 Peach St. That's when she fully realized why she wanted a career in health care.

"Just being in contact with people is so important to me," Gamble said. "I see a smile on a patient's face, knowing that I made a little impact on them, makes my day."

Lanae Gamble, a 20-year-old Erie woman, explains how an ultrasound device works at UPMC's Lakeview Urologic Surgeons. Gamble is a medical assistant at the Erie office after graduating from the Erie Center for Arts & Technology. She has enrolled in the UPMC Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot.

UPMC hired Gamble to work at the urology practice after she graduated from ECAT. She continues to work at the Erie office, but her medical education will continue.

Next professional goals

Gamble has been accepted as a student at the UPMC Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot. She begins classes in September.

Once she becomes a nurse, Gamble hopes to work in Hamot's neonatal intensive care unit.

"I have a soft spot for babies and small children," Gamble said.

But Gamble added that she might continue her medical education beyond nursing school.

"Working as a medical assistant confirmed that I want to further my education," Gamble said. "My plan is to stay as a registered nurse for a while and then maybe work to become a physician assistant."

