Walmart Inc Senior Vice President David Chojnowski Sells 3,650 Shares

Senior Vice President David Chojnowski has sold 3,650 shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,650 shares of Walmart Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Walmart Inc operates retail stores in various formats under various banners. Its operations comprise of three reportable business segments, Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices.

The insider transaction history for Walmart Inc shows a pattern of insider selling activity. Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 107 insider sells. The data suggests a trend where insiders are more inclined to sell shares than to purchase them.

On the valuation front, Walmart Inc's shares were trading at $175 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $472.65 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 91.72, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.7 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $175 and a GF Value of $164.71, Walmart Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

