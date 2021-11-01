U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

Walmart is hiring 'supply chain associates' $20.37 per hour on average

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·1 min read
Walmart (WMT) is holding a supply-chain national hiring event later this week. The average wage for the retail giant's supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour.

The hiring event will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, November 3-4, in numerous states and locations. Job openings include equipment operators, repair technicians, freight handlers and order filler/lift drivers just to name a few.

A worker is seen wearing a mask while organizing merchandise at a Walmart store, in North Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S. July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A worker is seen wearing a mask while organizing merchandise at a Walmart store, in North Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S. July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Walmart is beefing up its personnel ahead amid a supply chain crunch felt across nearly every industry, coupled with a labor shortage squeeze.

In October, Walmart said it was navigating the supply chain ahead of the busy holiday season by sourcing holiday merchandise earlier than usual, chartering its own ships, and diverting shipments through less congested ports. 

In September the company announced it was hiring 20,000 permanent supply-chain associates to meet growth demands.

Competitors Target (TGT) and Amazon (AMZN) are also looking to lure talent heading into the holidays. Amazon recently announced plans to hire 150,000 seasonal employees. The average salary for those seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

High-end retailer Nordstrom (JWN) announced plans to hire 28,000 seasonal and regular employees, offering extra incentives for those working in supply chain and fulfillment centers.

