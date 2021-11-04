Walmart knocks 60 percent off Samsung Galaxy Buds, plus six more early Black Friday deals

Yahoo 30 Days of Savings 2021 banner

This holiday season, the sooner you start making your list (and checking it twice), the sooner you can relax and let the merriment get underway. We’ve teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Savings event to help you find great gifts for everyone on your list — and score incredible savings while you’re at it.

Every day in November, we'll have new deals that you won't want to miss. Whether you’re on the hunt for, say, a new tablet, a game-changing kitchen gadget, or entertainment for the whole family, we’ve got you covered.

Want to score free shipping and early sale access? This year, for the first time, Walmart+ members will receive exclusive 4-hour early access to all online Black Friday events throughout November! Plus, you'll get free shipping (on everything — there's no order minimum!) and unlimited free delivery on groceries. Those are some pretty promising perks. Sign up for your free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

These buds will be your constant companions.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ deliver rich sound in a small package — and they're currently a whopping 60 percent off. Selectively tune in or out environmental noise, so you can stay in the zone on a phone call or get lost in your favorite playlist. Switch on Ambient Aware to hear flight announcements, oncoming traffic or your order number while still enjoying your favorite playlist or podcast.

Get up to 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge, then pop your Galaxy Buds+ into the wireless charging case. Forgot to charge them the night before? Not to worry: 3 minutes of charging gives you one hour of play time, so you'll have enough juice for your commute or a workout. Customization and comfort for $59? That's what we like to hear.

Story continues

$59 $150 at Walmart

Keep tabs on your energy usage.

The pioneer of the smart thermostat world is now on sale for $100. Not only will you save money buying one, but you'll also save money after the Nest Thermostat is installed — this tool will adjust the temperature once you've left so you're not paying to heat or cool an empty home. Setup is a breeze: Easy to install in under 30 minutes and it's a cinch to control from anywhere using the app.

One smart saver said, "I updated both of my thermostats with Nest and have saved nearly a $100 a month on my power bill thanks to the programming capabilities of the Google Nest. Easy to set up. Easy to use. Definitely recommend."

$100 $130 at Walmart

You'll flip over this deal.

Set it up as a traditional notebook or rotate along the 360-degree hinge to find the most comfortable position. This HP convertible laptop boasts a 14-inch HD touchscreen display and over 13 hours of battery life. And weighing in at only 4 pounds, it won't make your work bag or kid's backpack unnecessarily heavy.

One five-star reviewer says, "This computer offers casual and professional functionality at a low price point. If you're a multitasker or assistant with many pages up all the time, it can handle it with ease...I'm thrilled that I can work on large spreadsheets and projects, while streaming a show on my other monitor simultaneously, without any slowdown." On sale now for $179 (down from $299!).

$179 $299 at Walmart

Rest easy with this security system on your side.

This five-piece set is all you need to monitor movement around your property — and right now it's a special buy at $175. Human Detection Technology prevents the neighborhood cat from setting off an alert, while Facial Capture will send a snapshot of any 2-legged visitors straight to your phone. Built-in spotlights will also illuminate when human movement is detected, so they'll ward off trespassers or give you a guiding light to the garage when you've got your hands full.

The cameras are hard wired for a secure connection and all recordings are stored locally on a pre-installed hard drive — no subscription fee required. In need of a few more cameras to capture all angles? Add up to four additional compatible devices to expand your coverage. Says one pleased purchaser: "These are the best security cameras I've had yet. Very easy to set up and use. No monthly fees."

$175 at Walmart

WFH or on the go, everything's coming up roses.

Upgrade your work from home setup with this 15.6-inch HP laptop. Complete with a full size keyboard and 256 GB of solid-state drive storage for photos, videos, and documents, this computer will keep you humming during your nine-to-five (and well beyond). Step up your next Zoom call thanks to an HD camera and full HD resolution display.

At just under 4 pounds, this machine will take you from WFH to on-the-move. Plus, it has over 9 hours of battery life (just over 8 for wireless streaming). One happy customer put it succinctly: "You get a lot of bang for your buck! Lightweight, fast, and easy to use."

$550 at Walmart

Tote your tech (and other items) with ease.

Transport your tech in style (with a whole lot of function to go with it). This 20" Laptop Backpack features a slim silhouette, but tons of storage space. There's a laptop compartment, a main pocket with drawstring closure, a convenient "anti-theft" hidden pocket, a shoe pocket, and three additional pouches that will take you from home to office to gym and back again.

Cushioned shoulder straps and a back support make it comfortable while on the move. "Easy to carry and fits under airplane seat," said one happy traveler.

$16 $21.50 at Walmart

The ultimate workout buddy.

Rain, shine, or sweat, these JLab Bluetooth sport earbuds will stay with you and running through the elements. With 6 hours of battery life, your fitspo playlist will play from warmup to cool down (and beyond). The memory wire ear hook conforms to your ear for ultimate comfort and hold.

"Great earbuds!" says one happy customer. "As an active individual, JLab makes excellent earbuds to accompany my exercise music needs! The sound quality and design are excellent! I would recommend them for the gym or just for any day to day use."

$29.50 at Walmart

Read More from Yahoo Life:

See more of Walmart’s can’t-miss holiday deals on Yahoo Shopping, and follow along on social media at #DaysofSavings2021.

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.