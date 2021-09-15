U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,536.00
    -47.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,407.50
    +20.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.40
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.70
    +1.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    -0.0120 (-0.94%)
     

  • Vix

    19.71
    +0.34 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3831
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3070
    -0.3730 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,504.83
    +1,047.70 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.25
    +50.52 (+4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,023.73
    -10.33 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Walmart to launch autonomous delivery service with Ford and Argo AI

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Walmart has tapped Argo AI and Ford to launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service in Austin, Miami and Washington D.C., the companies said Wednesday.

The service will allow customers to place online orders for groceries and other items using Walmart's ordering platform. Argo's cloud-based infrastructure will be integrated with Walmart's online platform, routing the orders and scheduling package deliveries to customers homes. Initially, the commercial service will be limited to specific geogrpahic areas in each city and expand over time. The companies will begin testing later this year.

Walmart and Ford have partnered before in a limited test with Postmates in fall 2018. In that pilot program, which focused on Miami-Dade County, they used simulated self-driving vehicles to study the user experience of delivering groceries. Argo was not involved in that study.

This latest collaboration will use Ford vehicles integrated with Argo AI's self-driving technology. The aim is to show the potential for for autonomous vehicle delivery services at scale, according to Argo AI CEO and co-founder Bryan Salesky.

The announcement illustrates Ford's two-track system to launch a commercial service that uses autonomous vehicles to shuttle people and possibly packages. The automaker has been testing the business side of of how a dedicated fleet of autonomous vehicles might operate in the real world. It backed Argo AI in 2016 and tapped the company to develop and test the self-driving system.

It also shows how Austin and Miami have become central to their initials commercialization plans.

Earlier this summer, Argo AI and Ford announced plans to launch at least 1,000 self-driving vehicles on Lyft's ride-hailing network in a number of cities over the next five years, starting with Miami and Austin. The first Ford self-driving vehicles equipped with Argo's autonomous vehicle technology are expected to become available on Lyft's app in Miami later this year.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford, Walmart and Argo AI team up to launch autonomous vehicle delivery service

    The multi-city service will allow Walmart customers to place online orders of groceries and other popular items for autonomous delivery to their homes. Argo's cloud-based system will integrate with Walmart's online ordering platform to route orders and schedule package deliveries. Ford's self-driving test vehicles with Argo's self-driving system will then deliver the orders to customers.

  • Ford, Walmart and Argo AI to launch autonomous vehicle deliveries in three cities

    Ford, Walmart and Argo AI plan to launch autonomous vehicle delivery services in Miami, Austin, Texas and Washington DC later this year.

  • Alibaba Invests in Chinese Self-Driving Unicorn in Latest Electric Vehicle Move

    The investment is the latest the Chinese internet behemoth has made in the automotive space having funded AutoX, and Xpeng, a rival to Tesla.

  • What automakers need for success in India’s huge passenger car market

    India’s passenger car market is predictably huge—and worth around $30 billion—but it’s a tough nut to crack. US auto giant Ford is the latest major company to run into difficulties. On Sept. 9, it announced it will completely shut down manufacturing operations in India, after 20 years of unsuccessful operations.

  • Pentax: Two Years Ago, You Got it Really, Really Wrong

    I know that Pentax fans and readers will be furious. But people come to this website because we voice our informed opinions often. In this case, Ricoh seriously messed up. We can start with how they haven't created a mirrorless camera and continue to produce DSLRs. But we're choosing to hit home on an article from a few years ago. Further, I wish and hope that Ricoh Pentax finally wakes up and realizes a major problem that they can fix.

  • Halle Berry Shared Her Beaded Moment at the MTV VMAs With This Sexy Throwback Photo

    There were plenty of flawless, fabulous, and honestly fascinating looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs last night. But while a number of stars were strutting their stuff on the red carpet in Brooklyn, NY, just hours ago, some famous fans of the iconic awards show were enjoying the evening’s festivities from the comfort of their […]

  • Pfizer CEO Expects Covid Vaccine Data In Babies, Young Children Next Month

    Pfizer stock inched higher Tuesday on expectations for the firm could release results for its Covid vaccine in young children next month.

  • When can kids under 12 get a COVID-19 vaccine? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has an answer

    The FDA has said it will 'follow the science' when evaluating shots for children under 12, most of whom have now gone back to school after the summer vacation.

  • Zonos banks $69M to develop APIs for democratizing cross-border commerce

    Cross-border commerce company Zonos raised $69 million in a Series A, led by Silversmith Capital Partners, to continue building its APIs that auto classify goods and calculate an accurate total landed cost on international transactions. St. George, Utah-based Zonos is classifying the round as a minority investment that also included individual investors Eric Rea, CEO of Podium, and Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. The Series A is the first outside capital Zonos has raised since it was founded in 2009, Clint Reid, founder and CEO, told TechCrunch.

  • The L.A. 'granny flat' built for climate change: Take a look at the eco-chic inside

    A downsized, upcycled barn in Highland Park is transformed into one of L.A.'s greenest ADUs. Take a tour inside. It may inspire your next design.

  • Wynn and Las Vegas Sands Sink Further Over Macau Gambling Review

    Shares of Macau casino operators sank Wednesday after the Chinese region’s government announced a regulatory reform that would tighten officials’ oversight of the industry. Hong Kong-listed shares of operators such as Wynn Macau Sands China and MGM China were down by nearly a third, with the industry as a whole losing as much as $16 billion in market capitalization according to some estimates. Macau’s secretary for economy and finance Lei Wai Nong announced Tuesday night the launch of a 45-day consultation on a reform of the territory’s gaming laws, which notably proposes to put government representatives on the board of casino operators.

  • Europe plans a Chips Act to boost semiconductor sovereignty

    The EU will use legislation to push for greater resilience and sovereignty in regional semiconductor supply chains. Ursula von der Leyen suggested that gaining greater autonomy in chipmaking is now a key component of the EU's overarching digital strategy. "There is no digital without chips," said von der Leyen.

  • Megan Fox Wore a Bedazzled Thong to the MTV VMAs

    The naked dress gets a blingy twist.

  • Guns N’ Roses Drummer Matt Sorum on His Tell-All Memoir, Getting Shut Out of Their Reunion Tour

    Sorum opens up about his tumultuous years with Axl Rose and the rest of the GN'R world

  • California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

    A popular California ski resort whose name included a derogatory term for Native American women changed its name to Palisades Tahoe Monday. Resort officials had begun searching for a new name last year amid a reckoning over racial injustice. The renaming of Squaw Valley Ski Resort is one of many efforts nationally to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color that includes removing statues of Christopher Columbus.

  • U.S. asks 12 automakers for assistance in Tesla probe

    The U.S. auto safety regulator said Tuesday it has asked 12 major automakers for assistance as part of its probe into crashes involving Tesla vehicles striking emergency vehicles while using advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent letters to General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and others questions as the agency conducts a "comparative analysis" with other "production vehicles equipped with the ability to control both steering and braking/accelerating simultaneously under some circumstances." In August, NHTSA opened a formal safety probe into Tesla driver assistance system Autopilot after 12 crashes with emergency vehicles.

  • Workhorse dismisses its legal challenge to USPS contract award

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Electric vehicle company Workhorse Group voluntarily dismissed on Tuesday its legal challenge against a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) move to award a multibillion-dollar contract to Oshkosh Defense for delivery vehicles. Workhorse had proposed building an all-electric vehicle fleet for USPS, while Oshkosh plans a mix of internal combustion-powered and battery-electric vehicles.

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

  • Rivian's first production R1T electric pickup truck rolls off the line

    Today, Scaringe tweeted the news and a photo of the first production truck painted in Rivian Blue. "After months of building pre-production vehicles, this morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal,!" he wrote.

  • Microlino 2.0 finally headed to production before year's end

    Earlier this year, the Micro Mobility Company out of Switzerland announced that after four years of successes, challenges, and failures it had developed its Microlino bubble car electric vehicle into Microlino 2.0. The aim was to get its five prototypes out testing and through the regulatory approval process in Europe, reaching series production by September. This last stretch has taken just a tad longer, but Micro has finally showed the production Microlino 2.0 and expects to get assembly lines running at its dedicated facility in Turin, Italy, before the end of the year.