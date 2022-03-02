U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,394.92
    +88.66 (+2.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,966.55
    +671.60 (+2.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.13
    +215.67 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.39
    +43.89 (+2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.29
    +5.88 (+5.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.20
    -23.60 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.37 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1114
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8340
    +0.1270 (+7.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3368
    +0.0042 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5660
    +0.6760 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,892.43
    +274.19 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    987.24
    -10.30 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Walmart launches AI-powered virtual clothing try-on technology for online shoppers

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

Last May, Walmart announced its acquisition of the virtual clothing try-on startup Zeekit, which leveraged a combination of real-time image processing, computer vision, deep learning and other AI technologies to show shoppers how they would look in an item by way of a simulation that takes into account body dimensions, fit, size and even the fabric of the garment itself. Today, Walmart says it's bringing that technology to Walmart.com and its Walmart mobile app.

The retailer is introducing the computer vision neural network-powered "Choose My Model" try-on feature, now in beta, which will now allow Walmart customers to select a model that better matches their own appearance and body type. At launch, online shoppers will be able to choose from among 50 different models to find one who best reflects their own skin tone, height and body shape so they can get a better idea of how clothing would look on them.

These virtual models currently range in height between 5'2" and 6'0" and in sizes XS through XXXL. Walmart notes it will continue to expand its model selection over time, with plans to launch nearly 70 additional models in the weeks ahead to offer more variety in terms of size, skin tone and even hair color.

The new feature is powered by Walmart Global Tech's neural networks, which analyze catalog images of garments to create a dressed image using computer vision algorithms across a diverse set of Walmart model images, the company explains in its announcement about the product's launch.

The use of neural networks helps to determine the different variations available in a single product, which doesn't just include its size, but could also include other factors, like available color options or even sleeve length. The new system is able to capture all these variations when displaying the options, the retailer says.

Image Credits: Walmart

The "Choose My Model" feature, which focuses on women's fashion, will work with thousands of items across Walmart's own portfolio of exclusive and private brands, including Free Assembly, Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, ELOQUII Elements, Time and Tru, Athletic Works, Terra & Sky, No Boundaries, Avia and The Pioneer Woman. It's also in the process of adding national brands, beginning with Levi's, Hanes, Just My Size, Secret Treasures and Como Blu.

Over time, it will expand to include more national brands, including those both on Walmart.com and the Walmart Marketplace. The company notes it's easier to enable the technology across its own brands because it owns the inventory and catalog of items.

Ahead of its acquisition, Zeekit had been working with a number of retailers, including Walmart, as well as other well-known brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas. This existing work with Walmart helped speed the time it took to bring the technology to the public through the Walmart website and mobile app integration.

Image Credits: Walmart

When shopping on Walmart.com or in the Walmart app, customers will now see prompts that say "Change my model" to select a model on the clothing item's page if the new virtual try-on technology is available for that product. These prompts will appear across Walmart.com as well as on the iOS and Android mobile apps.

According to Desi Gosby, Walmart's VP Emerging Tech, the model a customer selects will continue to be shown with apparel items that are Zeekit-enabled for future shopping visits. However, the customer will need to choose their preferred model across each device -- that is, if the customer selects a model on the web, it won't carry over to iOS.

At the time of the acquisition, Walmart had mentioned a social sharing feature that would let friends give each other feedback on virtual outfits, but that feature is not live. But the retailer says it could be a future capability for virtual try-on.

During tests, Walmart said it received positive customer feedback about the experience, which it hopes will make online clothes shopping feel more like in-person shopping.

"One of the most frustrating aspects of shopping for clothes online is understanding how an item will actually look on you. With Zeekit, our goal is to deliver an inclusive, immersive and personalized digital experience that will better replicate physical shopping," said Denise Incandela, Walmart U.S. EVP of Apparel and Private Brands.

Of course, helping customers choose products that look right on them isn't just about being responsive to customer needs -- it's about helping to cut down on the number of returns of clothes that don't work when tried on at home. Walmart has tried to address the customer hassle portion of the problem by offering the option to return or exchange online purchases to its retail stores. But the ideal scenario would be a reduction in returns altogether.

Image Credits: Walmart

Better try-on tech could also help Walmart in its battle with Amazon, which jumped into the lead last year as the number one apparel retailer in the U.S., ahead of Walmart -- a spot it was able to claim, in part, due to the COVID pandemic and the resulting increase in online shopping. Walmart, however, had been impacted by "weaker demand" for apparel in the early months of 2021, but recovered toward the end of the year thanks to holiday sales. (It did not break out its apparel sales in Q4, though.)

The idea to offer virtual try-on is something many startups have experimented with over the past decade and beyond, as well, including Fitle, Metail, Virtusize, Fits.me and several others. These sorts of companies have also been the subject of acquisitions, like eBay's 2014 deal for PhiSix for 3D try-on tech, for instance. More recently, a startup called Revery.ai was raising funding for its computer vision-powered tech that lets customers pick their model to virtually try on clothes.

However, Walmart's adoption of a virtual try-on feature could push the broader e-commerce industry to integrate similar technology inside their own websites and apps in the future.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged Again Today

    An analyst price target cut combined with the need to raise prices on its trucks is hitting the stock today.

  • Ford announces it is splitting its EV and legacy auto units

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss news that Ford will separate its electric vehicle and internal combustion engine businesses.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of defense contracting pure play Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) -- which got quite a lift on Tuesday after Germany announced plans to triple its 2022 defense budget, and Wolfe Research upgraded LockMart stock in response -- is giving back its gains on Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Lockheed Martin stock is down 4.4%. Why is Lockheed Martin stock -- a defense stock, let's not forget, in a time of conflict in Europe -- down?

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Ericsson’s Stock Falls After DOJ Says Agreement Breached Again

    Shares in Ericsson drop more than 14% after DOJ says company breached its U.S. deferred prosecution agreement for a second time.

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Trading Lower Today

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock plunged after an update on its supplemental New Drug Application submission based on the Phase 3 SIENDO study data of selinexor as front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The cmpany received feedback that the current SIENDO study topline results would not support an sNDA approval. Karyopharm and the FDA participants had differing views on the study significance and overall clinical benefit

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Docusign (DOCU)?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Fund added 6.18% in the fourth quarter, taking returns for the full year to 23.58%, well ahead of its absolute return goal. However, the S&P […]

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26The Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, which track

  • Why Norwegian Cruise, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Cratered Today

    What happened Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped in Tuesday morning trading. As of 11:11 a.m. ET, Norwegian Cruise Line stock was down 4.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    Some Russian companies have recently been valued at more than $100 billion. Sberbank, the country's biggest bank. traded for a penny in London.

  • SoFi CEO talks rising interest rates, expansion plans, and sponsoring a football stadium

    SoFi CEO Anthony Noto joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the rising rate environment will affect the demand for financial services, SoFi's 2022 growth plans, and naming the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

  • Why Roblox Stock Slumped 21.7% in February

    Investors lost confidence in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) in the second month of 2022 after the company reported underwhelming revenue and user growth for the fourth quarter of 2021. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of the gaming platform dropped 21.7% in February. On Feb. 15, Roblox released its earnings report for Q4 2021.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

    Investors are finally starting to think about the sustainability of many tech companies' business models.

  • Why First Solar's Stock Is Falling Today

    Poor fourth-quarter cash flow and weak guidance have investors seeing gray skies ahead for this solar panel maker.