Walmart+ memberships will soon include a free Paramount+ subscription—here's how to sign up

Walmart has announced that it will provide access ot Paramount Plus' streaming catalogue to Walmart Plus members.

Between the removal of certain series and shows as a result of the ongoing HBO Max merger with Discovery+, and the arrival of CNN Originals on Discovery+ last week, August has been a big month for streaming news.

Among the new developments last week was an announcement from Walmart. The big box retailer has announced that it's officially adding a robust streaming element to the Walmart+ service by offering members a free subscription to Paramount+ with their Walmart+ membership, starting in September.

Walmart+ is comparable to programs like Amazon Prime, allowing users to get free one-day shipping and delivery on groceries, take advantage of fuel perks and access exclusive deals. If you haven't yet signed up, it's a great way to save money on those particular purchases, especially with continued rising costs due to inflation.

Walmart+ costs $98 for a year subscription, or $12.95 per month. With the service you get access to six free months of Spotify Premium, and the addition of a streaming component makes the program even more worth it, especially considering that its monthly cost is still slightly less than Amazon Prime.

With a Paramount+ subscription through Walmart+, you'll get access to the Paramount+ Essential Plan, which costs $59 per year. You'll save that amount in its entirety with a Walmart+ subscription and get access to Paramount+ Originals like Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Evil, RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars and the iCarly reboot. Paramount+ hosts content from CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and more, with new shows and movies dropping on the platform regularly. You can also access a great catalogue of older television series like I Love Lucy and The Twilight Zone.

If you've been on the fence about signing up for Walmart+, the addition of a streaming component could make it worth your while. In a press release, Walmart indicated that the service will be added in September, though an exact date has yet to be provided.

