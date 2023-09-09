Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.57

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 2nd of January to $0.57. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.4%.

Walmart's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Walmart was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 51.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Walmart Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.88, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.28. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.9% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Walmart has been growing its earnings per share at 24% a year over the past five years. Walmart is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like Walmart's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Walmart that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.