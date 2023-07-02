Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Walmart Inc.'s (NYSE:WMT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.57 on 5th of September. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.5%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Walmart's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Walmart's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 83.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Walmart Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.88, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.28. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.9% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Walmart Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Walmart has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.9% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Walmart Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Walmart that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Walmart not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

