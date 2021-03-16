Walmart is making an Android TV stick under its Onn brand

The Week

Elliot Page is opening up in his first interview since coming out as transgender, urging fans to help him fight against "anti-trans legislation, hate and discrimination." The Juno and The Umbrella Academy star came out as transgender in December, and in an interview with Time published Tuesday, he described feeling "really excited to act" now that "I'm fully who I am, in this body." Page said his decision to come out was partially "selfish" in the sense that "I want to live and be who I am," but also noted he wants to use his "privilege and platform to help" others. "Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric — every day you're seeing our existence debated," Page said. "Transgender people are so very real." Page specifically pointed to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) recently questioning Dr. Rachel Levine, who was tapped by President Biden to become the first openly transgender federal official confirmed by the Senate, about "genital mutilation" during a confirmation hearing. The actor told Time that for him, getting top surgery was "not only life-changing but lifesaving." During the interview, Page also opened up about previously experiencing depression and anxiety during his career before he was "finally able to embrace being transgender," revealing that he considered quitting acting and that "for a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself." But Page said that "nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now" after coming out, tearing up as he recalled going to the barber to get his hair cut short. "I just could not have enjoyed it more," Page said. On Twitter, Page linked to the Time interview as he expressed "gratitude for those who have supported me and great concern for the generation," calling on his followers to "join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate and discrimination in all its forms." Read the full interview at Time. With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me & great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate & discrimination in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/5yr8TYywTn — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tThe invisible president? Moderna begins study of COVID-19 vaccine in young children