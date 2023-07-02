Is Walmart open? Stores open on July 4th include Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, CVS

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

This Fourth of July holiday, the majority of Americans have a day off of work. Whether you're looking to spend the day shopping for new summer clothes or run quick errands before a barbecue, rest assured that many major retailers are open for the day, although some are for limited hours.

The weekend prior to the holiday, most stores will operate with normal hours. On Tuesday, July 4th, some stores are reducing hours.

It’s best to check online with your local store as hours and closures can vary by location.

Here’s a list of which retailers are open and closed on July 4th.

Is Target open on July 4th?

Yes, Target is open for normal hours.

Is Walmart open on July 4th?

Walmart will be open on July 4th. Check hours at your location here.

Are pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens open?

CVS and Walgreens locations that are typically open 24 hours will maintain normal hours. Other locations made have limited hours or will be closed.

Is Costco open on July 4th?

Costco will be closed on July 4th.

Planet Fitness locations are independently owned and hours will vary on the 4th of July. Members can find their gym hours here.

Similarly, each YMCA operates as its own 501(c)3 and will set its own hours.

Life Time will be open on July 4th. All clubs, outdoor pools and LifeCafe will have standard hours, however, some group fitness classes and kids offerings will be on a modified schedule.

Home Depot

Home Depot will be open on July 4th, although hours may vary by location. Stores will be closed by 8 p.m.

Is Lowe's open on July 4th?

Lowe's operates under regular hours on July 4th.

Retailers open on July 4th

*Locations in malls will follow mall hours and may be closed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stores open July 4th: Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, CVS, Ikea