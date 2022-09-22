Walmart and P&G Partner With TerraCycle To Launch Recycling Program

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Walmart

Walmart and P&G, in partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle, are offering free in-store recycling collection for empty hair care, skincare & cosmetic packaging at 25 Walmart locations throughout communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The recycling program aims to help the planet and local communities by reducing waste and keeping otherwise non-recyclable plastic packaging out of landfills. Consumers are invited to bring empty hair care, skincare & cosmetic packaging to participating Walmart locations to be recycled, such as:

Cosmetics

Plastic and glass tubes, pots, pumps, sprays, and jars

Lipstick, lip balm, and lip gloss tubes, cases, and caps

Mascara tubes

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Walmart on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/walmart-and-pandg-partner-with-terracycle-to-launch-recycling-program-685193537