Walmart Buys Tiger Global’s Flipkart Stake for $1.4 Billion: WSJ
(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. paid $1.4 billion to buy Tiger Global’s stake in Flipkart, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a letter by the New York hedge fund to investors.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Stocks Are Doing So Well That It May Be Time to Start Worrying
Lots of US Homeowners Want to Move. They Just Have Nowhere to Go
Bodegas Put on Notice as Visa Fights Back on Card Surcharges
Stocks Crush ‘Year of Bond’ in Biggest Sentiment Shift Since ‘99
The transaction, which took place in recent days, valued the Indian e-commerce giant at $35 billion, down from the $38 billion valuation it commanded as recently as 2021, according to the newspaper.
Walmart in 2018 paid $16 billion for a 77% stake in Flipkart and the US retailer has been accelerating its push into online retailing in India in recent months.
Read more: Walmart Accelerates India Push as PhonePe Unit Enters Retail
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Influencers Built Up This Wellness Startup—Until They Started Getting Sick
AI in Hollywood Has Gone From Contract Sticking Point to Existential Crisis
The Stainless-Steel Boom Is Tearing a South African Mining Region Apart
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.