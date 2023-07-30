U.S. markets closed

Walmart Buys Tiger Global’s Flipkart Stake for $1.4 Billion: WSJ

Shiyin Chen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. paid $1.4 billion to buy Tiger Global’s stake in Flipkart, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a letter by the New York hedge fund to investors.

The transaction, which took place in recent days, valued the Indian e-commerce giant at $35 billion, down from the $38 billion valuation it commanded as recently as 2021, according to the newspaper.

Walmart in 2018 paid $16 billion for a 77% stake in Flipkart and the US retailer has been accelerating its push into online retailing in India in recent months.

Read more: Walmart Accelerates India Push as PhonePe Unit Enters Retail

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.