Walmart is restocking PS5 consoles tomorrow—here's how to secure a console

Walmart is restocking PS5 consoles this week.

PlayStation's PS5 console has been notoriously unavailable since its release in late 2020, despite the continued release of PS5 games like Horizon Forbidden West, Grand Turismo 7, and upcoming releases like God of War: Ragnarök. Retailers have been restocking the console here and there, and the latest in the long lineup of restocks comes from Walmart—and it's a big one.

Walmart is restocking PS5 consoles tomorrow, June 2, 2022, starting at 3 PM ET—but only if you're a Walmart+ subscriber. The restock will offer Walmart+ customers a chance to get their hands on the sought-after flagship console for $499.99 (the console's list price from release up until now). The flagship PS5 model comes with a disc drive, unlike the digital model, and includes a PS5 controller.

The retailer already has a landing page for the restock setup, and if you've been on the lookout for the elusive console, now may be your time. Even with a Walmart+ account, you'll want to keep an eye on the main page for the restock to get your hands on a console. Have your shipping information ready (or pre-entered), and make sure you're signed in to your account day-of.

Don't forget to refresh (and refresh, and refresh) if you run into any snags, as it's likely the restock will strain Walmart's website. The restock is part of Walmart+ Weekend at Walmart, which allows members to get savings on tech (and access to the restock) with their subscription.

How can you sign up for Walmart+?

You can sign up for Walmart+ ahead of the PS5 restock on Walmart's website, through this link. You'll have to skip the free trial to get access to the sale, as only full, paid subscriptions will be eligible. Walmart+ costs $12.95 per month and can be used to get discounts on other tech this week, as well as for grocery delivery, streaming perks and more. You can also get free shipping as a Walmart+ member.

You can also sign up for the service for a full year, and pay $98.

