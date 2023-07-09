This Walmart sale rivals Amazon Prime Day—shop 90+ deals on Dyson, Samsung and more

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day rival deals right now at Walmart.

It's a big week for Walmart, as the superstore is running a huge competing sale to keep up with Amazon Prime Day. Now through Thursday, July 13, Walmart+ Week is offering some of the best summer deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances and more. During the sale, you can save 50% on an annual Walmart+ membership and enjoy perks like free delivery, discounts on gas and more. Keep scrolling to shop the best Walmart deals available today.

Featured competing Prime Day Walmart deal

Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Save big on this Ninja pressure cooker right now at Walmart ahead of Prime Day 2023.

Ninja makes some of the best pressure cookers we've ever tested and right now you can get the customer-favorite Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 pressure cooker for $144.89 off at Walmart. Perfect for easy summer meals, this kitchen gadget features 14 programmable cooking functions including pressure cook, steam and crisp, steam and bake, air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate and more. The pressure cooker also comes with a SmartLid and a reversible rack to make cooking easier than ever.

Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Get this do-it-all appliance for under $100

$99 at Walmart (Save $144.89)

10 best competing Prime Day deals at Walmart

Walmart TV deals

Enjoy summer shows and more with this TCL plasma from Walmart.

Walmart tech deals

Shop Walmart deals on headphones, smartwatches and more tech essentials.

Walmart home deals

Save big on a great Shark vacuum at Walmart.

Walmart outdoor deals

Plan the best shot possible on the golf course with this Callaway range finder.

Walmart furniture deals

Save on outdoor and indoor furniture from Walmart today.

Walmart clothing deals

Upgrade your closet and more with these deals on fashion essentials at Walmart.

Walmart mattress deals

Don't sleep on these amazing Walmart mattress deals.

Walmart laptop and tablet deals

Get a massive discount on the 2021 iPad at Walmart.

Walmart toy deals

Save the galaxy and your wallet with this Walmart deal on Lego Star Wars sets.

Walmart beauty deals

Save on beauty products at Walmart this summer ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Walmart kitchen deals

Upgrade your kitchen with these deals on cookware, appliances and more at Walmart.

Walmart gaming deals

Keep an arcade classic in your home with this limited-time Walmart deal.

Walmart fitness deals

Save on fitness equipment like this smart scale at Walmart.

What is Walmart+ Week?

Walmart is saving up a storm this summer with its new Walmart+ Week sale. Now from Thursday, July 13, you'll be able to snag 50% off an annual membership. So, for just $49 a year, you'll have access to awesome benefits like free delivery from Walmart stores, free shipping with no order minimum, discounts on gas and so much more.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Top Gun: Maverick and even live sports for a full year.

What are the best competing Amazon Prime Day deals at Walmart?

Whether you want to give virtual reality a try with Meta Quest or are eager to sport some cozy Crocs this summer, Walmart has deals for days in order to go head-to-head with Amazon Prime Day deals. We especially like Walmart's 50% markdown on Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 that'll let you game on for $20.02 less than usual and the whopping $270 you'll save on this incredible Samsung laptop.

