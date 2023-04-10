Walmart and Sam's Club Help Fight Hunger. Spark Change. for 10th Annual Campaign

The annual cause marketing effort has helped Feeding America® food banks secure nearly 1.7 billion meals* for local communities.

CHICAGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th straight year, all U.S. Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs are launching the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, helping efforts to end food insecurity and provide nourishment to families and individuals across the country.

As one of the organization's largest annual cause marketing campaigns, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. has generated more than $165 million and helped secure nearly 1.7 billion meals* for the Feeding America network of food banks since its inception in 2014.

In partnership with Walmart customers, Sam's Club members, suppliers and associates, the campaign aims to help people who experience food insecurity gain access to the food and resources they need to thrive. Food insecurity in America currently affects 34 million people, including 9 million children.

The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign benefits all 200 Feeding America partner food banks. During the campaign, all sales-activated supplier donations and register donations are directed to a local Feeding America partner food bank located within a store or club's community.

"Families across the U.S. are confronting the expiration of emergency support at a time when food prices are increasing and the economy remains unstable. We know we can end hunger in America, but we cannot do it alone," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "Feeding America is grateful for our dedicated partners at Walmart and Sam's Club. They understand the importance of fresh, nutritious food for thriving communities. Partnerships like this demonstrate what we can accomplish when we work together to achieve an America where no one is hungry."

The campaign will run online and in stores/clubs from April 10-May 8, 2023. Shoppers have three easy ways to support neighbors in need:

For every participating product purchased in store/club or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam's Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

Donate at check-out in stores or clubs. Customers can also round up their purchase on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

Donate at Feeding America's Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

To kickstart this year's campaign, Walmart invested $2 million, most of which will support food banks in communities with the highest rates of food insecurity and racial disparities.

Since 2005, Walmart, the Walmart Foundation, and Sam's Club have contributed more than 7 billion pounds of nourishing food and millions of dollars in grants to support Feeding America and partner food banks' hunger-relief programs, including funding for capacity-building at the local level and innovative technology solutions aimed at increasing access for neighbors facing hunger.

"We are grateful to our associates, customers, members and suppliers who have joined us over the past 10 years to fight hunger in their communities," said Kathleen McLaughlin, President of the Walmart Foundation. "While we strive to expand access to healthy, affordable food year-round, the annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign allows us to come together with Feeding America to raise awareness of food insecurity and invite others to join us in our work to end hunger."

The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign has grown in scope since its inception, evolving to include all U.S.-based Walmart and Sam's Club stores and a growing list of suppliers that includes several national, household food and consumer brands.

The 18 participating suppliers for Walmart include: BIMBO Bakeries; BodyArmor; Bush Brothers & Company; Campbell Soup Company; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; fairlife, LLC; Frito-Lay North America, Inc; General Mills; Iovate Health Sciences; Lactalis; Kellogg's, Keurig Dr Pepper; Kraft Heinz; Monster Energy; Post Consumer Brands; Simply Good Foods; Unilever.

The 16 participating suppliers for Sam's Club include: Blue Triton Brands; BodyArmor; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; Frito-Lay North America, Inc; General Mills; Hint; Kellogg's; Keurig Dr Pepper; KIND; Kraft Heinz; Member's Mark; Nestlé Purina Petcare Company; Nong Shim; Nissin; Vita Coco.

To learn more about the campaign, visit: https://www.feedingamerica.org/about-us/partners/current-promotions/walmart-and-sams-club-fight-hunger-spark-change

*Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped people facing hunger gain access to 5.2 billion meals in fiscal year 2022. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market-leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets.

To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

