U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.50
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,779.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,234.50
    -35.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.30
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.80
    +0.38 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.40
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4300
    -0.0640 (-1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    18.55
    -0.15 (-0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2402
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7250
    +0.3050 (+0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,905.65
    +109.74 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.69
    +8.26 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.49
    +58.34 (+0.21%)
     

Walmart to cut over 2,000 jobs in e-commerce warehouses - Bloomberg News

Reuters
·1 min read
Walmart store in Encinitas, California

(Reuters) -Walmart Inc will cut more than 2,000 jobs at five U.S. e-commerce warehouses, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The layoffs include more than 1,000 roles at a warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, along with 600 jobs at a Pennsylvania fulfillment center, 400 in Florida and 200 in New Jersey, the report said citing regulatory filings, with additional reductions planned in California.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reported on March 23 that hundreds of workers at five Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders were being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)