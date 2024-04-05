Walmart shoppers: Deadline nears to get in on $45 million class action lawsuit settlement

The deadline for shoppers to file a claim in a class-action suit against Walmart for its sale of some weighted groceries and bagged citrus fruit is approaching.

The claims stem from an October 2022 class action lawsuit, which charged Walmart with overcharging customers who purchased some sold-by-weight groceries including meat, poultry, pork, and seafood, and certain organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, and navel oranges sold in bulk. Customers paid more than the lowest in-store advertised price for the products, the suit charged.

As part of the $45 million settlement, which was agreed upon in principle on Sept. 18, 2023, shoppers who purchased groceries between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024 could get up to $500.

Product recall: Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million laundry pods including Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel detergents

Walmart settlement: How to submit a claim

Shoppers who purchased eligible products and have a receipt “will be entitled to receive 2% of the total cost of the substantiated Weighted Goods and Bagged Citrus Purchased, capped at five hundred dollars ($500.00)," according to the settlement website.

But you must submit a claim by June 5, 2024 to be included in the settlement. Anyone who wishes to be excluded from the settlement has until May 22, 2024, to opt-out.

Shoppers who don't have a receipt may still submit a claim for a payment between $10 and $25, depending on how many products they attest to purchasing. You may be able to get past receipts on the Walmart website.

Those who do nothing will not get a settlement and will be bound by the settlement, meaning they could not bring individual claims against Walmart over "the alleged facts, circumstances, and occurrences underlying the claims set forth in the Litigation," according to the settlement agreement.

A final approval hearing on the settlement has been scheduled for June 12, 2024.

Even though the retailer agreed to a settlement, Walmart has denied any wrongdoing. “We will continue providing our customers everyday low prices to help them save money on the products they want and need," the company said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We still deny the allegations, however we believe a settlement is in the best interest of both parties."

Story continues

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Walmart settlement: Deadline nears in $45 million class-action lawsuit