Walmart to start daily sensory-friendly hours in its stores this week: Here's why

Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Walmart will have "sensory-friendly" hours daily at every store across the country beginning Friday No. 10, the company announced Tuesday.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time at stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, Walmart will change the TV walls to a static image, turn off the radio and lower the lights where possible in order to make their stores a less stimulating environment and more inclusive for those with sensory disabilities, the retailer said in a news release.

"During these hours, we hope our customers and associates will find the stores to be a little easier on the eyes and ears," Walmart said in the news release.

Walmart said they ran a pilot program on Saturdays during back-to-school season and the feedback was "overwhelmingly positive." The company noted that their biggest piece of feedback was to keep the program going.

The move comes as sensory-friendly experiences have become more common across multiple industries.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Walmart adds sensory-friendly hours: What to know about the change

