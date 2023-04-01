U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,322.98
    -257.57 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Walmart Store Closures in 2023 Will Affect Consumers in These 6 States

155
Laura Gariepy
·1 min read
jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Retail giant Walmart will close 10 U.S.-based locations this year due to poor financial performance, despite the company’s overall 7.3% 2022 Q4 revenue increase. The retailer has a track record of shuttering under-performing locations. Walmart closed several stores in 2019 and more than 150 stores in 2016.

Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
Next: How To Guard Your Wealth From a Potential Banking Crisis With Gold

According to Business Insider, here’s a list of the affected locations for this round of closures:

State

Address

Location Type

Arkansas

3701 SE Dodson Rd., Bentonville

Pick-up only

Washington D.C.

99 H Street NW, Washington

Retail store

Florida

6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park

Neighborhood Market

Illinois

17550 South Halsted St., Homewood

Retail store

Illinois

12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield

Retail store

Illinois

840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood

Pick-up only

New Mexico

301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

Retail store

Oregon

4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland

Retail store

Oregon

1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

Retail store

Wisconsin

10330 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee

Retail store

Live Richer Podcast: Why Not Having a High-Yield Savings Account Can Be a Huge Mistake

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Walmart Store Closures in 2023 Will Affect Consumers in These 6 States

