Walmart Store Closures in 2023 Will Affect Consumers in These 6 States

Retail giant Walmart will close 10 U.S.-based locations this year due to poor financial performance, despite the company’s overall 7.3% 2022 Q4 revenue increase. The retailer has a track record of shuttering under-performing locations. Walmart closed several stores in 2019 and more than 150 stores in 2016.

According to Business Insider, here’s a list of the affected locations for this round of closures:

State Address Location Type Arkansas 3701 SE Dodson Rd., Bentonville Pick-up only Washington D.C. 99 H Street NW, Washington Retail store Florida 6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park Neighborhood Market Illinois 17550 South Halsted St., Homewood Retail store Illinois 12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield Retail store Illinois 840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood Pick-up only New Mexico 301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque Retail store Oregon 4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland Retail store Oregon 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland Retail store Wisconsin 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee Retail store

