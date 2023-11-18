When do Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, etc. open on Black Friday in RI? Here's when

Black Friday is coming up on Friday, Nov. 24, which means the holiday shopping season is fully upon us.

True, it seems to start earlier and earlier every year with stores pushing their Black Friday sales starting in October. And true, it's not actually the biggest shopping day of the year anymore, having been usurped by "Super Saturday," i.e. the last Saturday before Christmas, in 2014, according to RetailNext, which analyzes traffic and other metrics at brick-and-mortar stores. And yes, it's true some people have are choosing to skip the shopping altogether and follow REI's lead to Opt Outside (in which case we recommend these hikes).

But, Black Friday remains a big shopping day with special store hours and deals. So if you plan to shop, here's what you need to know about Black Friday store hours in Rhode Island.

What time does Walmart open on Black Friday?

Walmart stores will be following their normal hours on Black Friday, opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m.

They're pushing consumers to their online sales, by offering a first opportunity to shop to Walmart+ members and by offering extended delivery hours. The online deals will begin Wednesday, Nov. 22 at noon for Walmart+ members – that's right, the day before Thanksgiving – and at 3 p.m. for everyone else.

A Walmart representative said delivery hours will also be expanded. Shoppers can place an order up until 6 p.m. for delivery as late as 10 p.m.

What time does Target open on Black Friday?

For one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Target will open its doors early. Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., which is the regular closing time.

What time does Best Buy open on Black Friday?

Big ticket items still a big hit at Best Buy in Warwick though early morning Black Friday rush was noticeably quieter than previous years.

The one Best Buy location in Rhode Island will be one of the earliest stores to open on Black Friday, serving shoppers from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What time does Macy's open on Black Friday?

Rhode Island's Macy's stores, found in the Providence Place mall and Warwick Mall, will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday, according to the company. That's four hours earlier than usual.

What time does Home Depot open on Black Friday?

The Home Depot will operate during regular hours for Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the company.

What time does Lowes open on Black Friday?

Lowes will be open for its regular hours on Black Friday, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What time does the Apple Story open on Black Friday?

Rhode Island's only Apple Store, located in The Providence Place mall, will open at 8 a.m.

What time do TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods open on Black Friday?

All TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday this year.

Stores open on Black Friday 2023

Below is a list of stores open on Black Friday and their hours. Some store hours may vary by location, so it is always best to check with your local store regarding their specific hours.

Barnes and Noble: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Big Lots: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Container Store: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Game Stop: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Harbor Freight Tools : 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

JoAnn Fabrics : 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kohls: Stores will open at 5 a.m.

L.L. Bean: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Michaels: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ocean State Job Lot: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Open regular hours

Old Navy: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., but it does vary by location

Petco: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Petsmart: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sephora : 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staples: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ulta Beauty: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Victoria's Secret: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

