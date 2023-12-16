Are Walmart and Target open on Christmas Day? Here are holiday grocery store hours

We've all forgotten that one item we needed for our holiday dinner but didn't realize it until Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

But before you head out the door to try to find that last-minute item at your local grocery store, check the grocery store's holiday hours: They could be closed.

Most grocery stores across Arizona will adjust their hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Here's a guide to some of the biggest grocery retailers, including Walmart, Fry's/Kroger, Target, Costco and more, and whether they will be open during the 2023 holiday season or if they will have limited hours.

Is Walmart open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

No, all Walmart stores will be closed on Dec. 25. Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store regarding their holiday hours.

Is Fry's or Kroger open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All stores in the Kroger family of companies, including Fry's, will be closed on Christmas. According to the company, they will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store regarding their holiday hours.

Is Target open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day this year. Most stores will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store regarding their holiday hours.

Is Costco open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All Costco warehouse locations will be closed on Christmas. According to the company's website, warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store regarding their holiday hours.

Is Sam's Club open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All Sam's Club locations will also be closed on Christmas, but stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store regarding their holiday hours.

Is Trader Joe's open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

According to the company's website, all Trader Joe's stores will be closed on Dec. 25. Stores will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store regarding their holiday hours.

Is Whole Foods open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

No, all Whole Foods stores will be closed on Christmas. Stores will be open with limited hours on Christmas Eve.

Check with your local store regarding their holiday hours.

Is Aldi open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

No, Aldi stores will be closed on Dec. 25 this year. Most stores will be open on Christmas Eve with limited hours.

Check with your local store regarding their holiday hours.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: These grocery stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day