Are Walmart and Target open on New Year's Day? Here are New Year holiday grocery store hours
Whatever your plans are for ringing in the New Year this holiday weekend — whether you're watching the ball drop or concocting cocktails — plan ahead because many stores in the Coachella Valley have modified their hours of operation on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Here’s a list of grocery, restaurant and retail store hours if you’re planning to wander the aisles at your local grocery or squeezing in some last-minute shopping:
What grocery stores are open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?
Albertsons
Albertsons will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Locations:
42-095 Washington St., Palm Desert
74-590 Highway 111, Palm Desert
40-101 Monterey Ave., Rancho Mirage
1751 North Sunrise Way, Palm Springs
ALDI
ALDI will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day.
Locations:
50-180 Cesar Chavez St., Coachella
78-601 Highway 111, La Quinta
72-543 Highway 111, Palm Desert
5200 East Ramon Road, Palm Springs
Clark’s Nutrition and Natural Foods Markets
Clark’s Nutrition will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Location: 34-174 Monterey Ave., Rancho Mirage
Cardenas Markets
Cardenas will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Locations:
82-266 Highway 111, Indio
50-037 Harrison St., Coachella
31-655 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City
Costco Wholesale
Costco will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day.
Locations:
79-795 Hwy 111, La Quinta
72-800 Dinah Shore Drive, Palm Desert
El Super
El Super will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Location: 81-673 Highway 111, Indio
Food 4 Less
Food 4 Less will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m on New Year’s Eve; open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Locations:
49-241 Grapefruit Blvd., Coachella
82-124 Highway 111, Indio
34-251 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City
Gelson’s Gourmet Market
Gelson’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Location: 36-101 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Some locations' hours may vary.
Locations:
50-929 Washington St., La Quinta
41-800 Washington St., Bermuda Dunes
72-675 Highway 111, Palm Desert
30-025 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City
14-677 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs
350 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
Jensen’s Finest Foods
Jensen’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Locations:
73-601 Highway 111, Palm Desert
2465 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
Walmart Neighborhood Market
Walmart’s Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Locations:
83-053 Ave. 48, Coachella
44-100 Jefferson St., Indio
72-314 Highway 111, Palm Desert
Ralphs Grocery
Ralphs will be open from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day.
Locations:
49-908 Jefferson St., Indio
42-150 Washington St., Bermuda Dunes
74-884 Country Club, Palm Desert
1733 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
425 South Sunrise Way, Palm Springs
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day.
Location: 34-220 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert
Smart & Final Extra!
Smart & Final will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Locations:
49-978 Harrison St, Coachella
79-770 Highway 111, La Quinta
5001 Ramon Road, Palm Springs
Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Locations:
79-050 Highway 111, La Quinta
74-895 Highway 111, Indian Wells
Stater Bros. Markets
Stater Bros. will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Locations:
81-056 Highway 111, Indio
78-630 Highway 111, La Quinta
78-210 Varner Road, Palm Desert
69-255 Ramon Road, Cathedral City
67-800 Vista Chino, Cathedral City
13200 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs
1717 East Vista Chino, Palm Springs
Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe’s will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day.
Locations:
46-400 Washington St., La Quinta
44-250 Town Center Way, Palm Desert
67-720 East Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City
Vallarta Supermarkets
Vallerta will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Location: 42-425 Jackson St., Indio
Vons
Vons will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Locations:
78-271 Highway 111, La Quinta
14-200 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs
4733 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Location: 44-459 Town Center Way, Palm Desert
WinCo Foods
WinCo will be open all day — its regular 24 hours — on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Location: 42-600 Jackson St., Indio
What restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar
Applebee's will be open from 10:30 a.m. to midnight on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Locations:
82-894 Highway 111, Indio
45-305 Seeley Drive, La Quinta
74-999 Frank Sinatra Drive, Palm Desert
32-400 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City
Blaze Pizza
Blaze Pizza will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Locations:
73-393 Highway 111, Palm Desert
201 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
California Pizza Kitchen
California Pizza Kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Location: 73-080 El Paseo, Palm Desert
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Locations:
42-213 Jackson St., Indio
79-174 Highway 111, La Quinta
39-575 Washington St., Palm Desert
City Wok
City Wok will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Location: 72-840 Highway 111, Palm Desert
Eureka!
Eureka! will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Location: 74-985 Highway 111, Indian Wells
Five Guys
Five Guys will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Locations:
78-445 Highway 111, La Quinta
71-800 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage
5200 Ramon Road, Palm Springs
The Habit Burger Grill
The Habit will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Locations:
79-174 Highway 111, La Quinta
73-393 Highway 111, Palm Desert
73220 Dinah Shore Drive, Palm Desert
31-465 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City
Haus of Poké
Haus of Poké will be open from noon to 6:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Locations:
42-500 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage
111 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
In-N-Out Burger
In-N-Out will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Locations:
82-043 Highway 111, Indio
78-611 Highway 111, La Quinta
42-560 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage
72-265 Varner Road, Thousand Palms
Luna Grill
Luna Grill will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Location: 73-495 Highway 111, Palm Desert
Panda Express
Panda Express will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; closed on New Year's Day.
Locations:
50-120 Cesar Chavez St., Coachella
42-550 Jackson St., Indio
82-451 Highway 111, Indio
79-835 Highway 111, La Quinta
34-151 Monterey Ave., Rancho Mirage
42-175 Washington St., Palm Desert
72-363 Highway 111, Palm Desert
Panera Bread
Panera will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Locations:
78-902 Highway 111, La Quinta
73-075 Highway 111, Palm Desert
34-180 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert
5200 Ramon Road, Palm Springs
Rubio's Coastal Grill
Rubio's will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Locations:
78-447 Highway 111, La Quinta
73-339 Highway 111, Palm Desert
5200 Ramon Road, Palm Springs
Sherman's Deli & Bakery
Sherman's Deli will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Locations:
73-161 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert
401 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs
Stuft Pizza Bar and Grill
Stuft Pizza will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Locations:
78-015 Main Street, La Quinta
72-840 Highway 111, Palm Desert
Yard House
Yard House will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight on New Year's Eve; open from 11 a.m. to midnight on New Year's Day.
Location: 71-800 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage
What retail stores are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?
Barnes and Noble
Barnes and Noble will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Location: 72-840 Highway 111, Palm Desert
The Best Bookstore in Palm Springs
The Best Bookstore in Palm Springs will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Location: 180 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs
Best Buy
Best Buy will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Locations:
79-220 Highway 111, La Quinta
72-369 Highway 111, Palm Desert
Cabazon Outlets
Cabazon Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Location: 48-750 Seminole Drive #100, Cabazon
Desert Hills Premium Outlets
Desert Hills Premium Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Location: 48-400 Seminole Drive, Cabazon
The Gardens on El Paseo
The Gardens on El Paseo will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Restaurant and department stores' hours may vary.
Locations:
73-375 El Paseo, Palm Desert
Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby will be closed on New Year's Eve; open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Locations:
78-850 Highway 111, La Quinta
42-370 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage
The Home Depot
Home Depot will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Locations:
42-100 Jackson St., Indio
79-900 Highway 111, La Quinta
34-249 Monterey Ave., Rancho Mirage
5200 East Ramon Road, Palm Springs
HomeGoods
HomeGoods will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; closed on New Year's Day.
Locations:
42-400 Washington St., Bermuda Dunes
44-439 Town Center Way, Palm Desert
Kohl's
Kohl's will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Locations:
78-950 Highway 111, La Quinta
34-940 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert
Lowe's Home Improvement
Lowe's will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Locations:
78-865 Highway 111, La Quinta
35-900 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert
5201 Ramon Road, Palm Springs
Marshalls
Marshalls will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; closed New Year's Day.
Locations:
42-400 Jackson St., Indio
79-395 Highway 111, La Quinta
72-469 Highway 111, Palm Desert
5200 Ramon Road, Palm Springs
The Shops at Palm Desert
The Shops at Palm Desert mall (formerly called Westfield Palm Desert) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Location: 72-840 Highway 111, Palm Desert
Target
Target will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Locations:
78-935 Highway 111, La Quinta
72-549 Highway 111, Palm Desert
67-750 East Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City
T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; closed on New Year's Day.
Locations:
78-825 Highway 111, La Quinta
72-449 Highway 111, Palm Desert
2465 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
Walmart Supercenter
Walmart will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Locations:
82-491 Ave. 42, Indio
79-295 Highway 111, La Quinta
34-500 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert
5601 Ramon Road, Palm Springs
Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.
This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Are Walmart and Target open on New Year's Day? Holiday grocery hours