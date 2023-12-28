Are Walmart and Target open on New Year's Day? Here are New Year holiday grocery store hours

Whatever your plans are for ringing in the New Year this holiday weekend — whether you're watching the ball drop or concocting cocktails — plan ahead because many stores in the Coachella Valley have modified their hours of operation on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Here’s a list of grocery, restaurant and retail store hours if you’re planning to wander the aisles at your local grocery or squeezing in some last-minute shopping:

What grocery stores are open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

Albertsons

Albertsons will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Locations:

42-095 Washington St., Palm Desert

74-590 Highway 111, Palm Desert

40-101 Monterey Ave., Rancho Mirage

1751 North Sunrise Way, Palm Springs

ALDI

ALDI will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day.

Locations:

50-180 Cesar Chavez St., Coachella

78-601 Highway 111, La Quinta

72-543 Highway 111, Palm Desert

5200 East Ramon Road, Palm Springs

Clark’s Nutrition and Natural Foods Markets

Clark’s Nutrition will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Location: 34-174 Monterey Ave., Rancho Mirage

Cardenas Markets

Cardenas will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Locations:

82-266 Highway 111, Indio

50-037 Harrison St., Coachella

31-655 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City

Costco Wholesale

Costco will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day.

Locations:

79-795 Hwy 111, La Quinta

72-800 Dinah Shore Drive, Palm Desert

El Super

El Super will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Location: 81-673 Highway 111, Indio

Food 4 Less

Food 4 Less will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m on New Year’s Eve; open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Locations:

49-241 Grapefruit Blvd., Coachella

82-124 Highway 111, Indio

34-251 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City

Gelson’s Gourmet Market

Gelson’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Location: 36-101 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Some locations' hours may vary.

Locations:

50-929 Washington St., La Quinta

41-800 Washington St., Bermuda Dunes

72-675 Highway 111, Palm Desert

30-025 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City

14-677 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs

350 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Jensen’s Finest Foods

Jensen’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Locations:

73-601 Highway 111, Palm Desert

2465 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Walmart Neighborhood Market

Walmart’s Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Locations:

83-053 Ave. 48, Coachella

44-100 Jefferson St., Indio

72-314 Highway 111, Palm Desert

Ralphs Grocery

Ralphs will be open from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on both New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day.

Locations:

49-908 Jefferson St., Indio

42-150 Washington St., Bermuda Dunes

74-884 Country Club, Palm Desert

1733 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

425 South Sunrise Way, Palm Springs

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day.

Location: 34-220 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert

Smart & Final Extra!

Smart & Final will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Locations:

49-978 Harrison St, Coachella

79-770 Highway 111, La Quinta

5001 Ramon Road, Palm Springs

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Locations:

79-050 Highway 111, La Quinta

74-895 Highway 111, Indian Wells

Stater Bros. Markets

Stater Bros. will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Locations:

81-056 Highway 111, Indio

78-630 Highway 111, La Quinta

78-210 Varner Road, Palm Desert

69-255 Ramon Road, Cathedral City

67-800 Vista Chino, Cathedral City

13200 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs

1717 East Vista Chino, Palm Springs

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day.

Locations:

46-400 Washington St., La Quinta

44-250 Town Center Way, Palm Desert

67-720 East Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City

Vallarta Supermarkets

Vallerta will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Location: 42-425 Jackson St., Indio

Vons

Vons will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Locations:

78-271 Highway 111, La Quinta

14-200 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs

4733 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Location: 44-459 Town Center Way, Palm Desert

WinCo Foods

WinCo will be open all day — its regular 24 hours — on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Location: 42-600 Jackson St., Indio

What restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Applebee's will be open from 10:30 a.m. to midnight on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Locations:

82-894 Highway 111, Indio

45-305 Seeley Drive, La Quinta

74-999 Frank Sinatra Drive, Palm Desert

32-400 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Locations:

73-393 Highway 111, Palm Desert

201 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Location: 73-080 El Paseo, Palm Desert

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Locations:

42-213 Jackson St., Indio

79-174 Highway 111, La Quinta

39-575 Washington St., Palm Desert

City Wok

City Wok will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Location: 72-840 Highway 111, Palm Desert

Eureka!

Eureka! will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Location: 74-985 Highway 111, Indian Wells

Five Guys

Five Guys will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Locations:

78-445 Highway 111, La Quinta

71-800 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage

5200 Ramon Road, Palm Springs

The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Locations:

79-174 Highway 111, La Quinta

73-393 Highway 111, Palm Desert

73220 Dinah Shore Drive, Palm Desert

31-465 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City

Haus of Poké

Haus of Poké will be open from noon to 6:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Locations:

42-500 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage

111 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Locations:

82-043 Highway 111, Indio

78-611 Highway 111, La Quinta

42-560 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage

72-265 Varner Road, Thousand Palms

Luna Grill

Luna Grill will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Location: 73-495 Highway 111, Palm Desert

Panda Express

Panda Express will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; closed on New Year's Day.

Locations:

50-120 Cesar Chavez St., Coachella

42-550 Jackson St., Indio

82-451 Highway 111, Indio

79-835 Highway 111, La Quinta

34-151 Monterey Ave., Rancho Mirage

42-175 Washington St., Palm Desert

72-363 Highway 111, Palm Desert

Panera Bread

Panera will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Locations:

78-902 Highway 111, La Quinta

73-075 Highway 111, Palm Desert

34-180 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert

5200 Ramon Road, Palm Springs

Rubio's Coastal Grill

Rubio's will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Locations:

78-447 Highway 111, La Quinta

73-339 Highway 111, Palm Desert

5200 Ramon Road, Palm Springs

Sherman's Deli & Bakery

Sherman's Deli will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Locations:

73-161 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert

401 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs

Stuft Pizza Bar and Grill

Stuft Pizza will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Locations:

78-015 Main Street, La Quinta

72-840 Highway 111, Palm Desert

Yard House

Yard House will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight on New Year's Eve; open from 11 a.m. to midnight on New Year's Day.

Location: 71-800 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage

What retail stores are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

Barnes and Noble

Barnes and Noble will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Location: 72-840 Highway 111, Palm Desert

The Best Bookstore in Palm Springs

The Best Bookstore in Palm Springs will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Location: 180 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs

Best Buy

Best Buy will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Locations:

79-220 Highway 111, La Quinta

72-369 Highway 111, Palm Desert

Cabazon Outlets

Cabazon Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Location: 48-750 Seminole Drive #100, Cabazon

Desert Hills Premium Outlets

Desert Hills Premium Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Location: 48-400 Seminole Drive, Cabazon

The Gardens on El Paseo

The Gardens on El Paseo will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Restaurant and department stores' hours may vary.

Locations:

73-375 El Paseo, Palm Desert

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby will be closed on New Year's Eve; open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Locations:

78-850 Highway 111, La Quinta

42-370 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage

The Home Depot

Home Depot will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Locations:

42-100 Jackson St., Indio

79-900 Highway 111, La Quinta

34-249 Monterey Ave., Rancho Mirage

5200 East Ramon Road, Palm Springs

HomeGoods

HomeGoods will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; closed on New Year's Day.

Locations:

42-400 Washington St., Bermuda Dunes

44-439 Town Center Way, Palm Desert

Kohl's

Kohl's will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Locations:

78-950 Highway 111, La Quinta

34-940 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert

Lowe's Home Improvement

Lowe's will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Locations:

78-865 Highway 111, La Quinta

35-900 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert

5201 Ramon Road, Palm Springs

Marshalls

Marshalls will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; closed New Year's Day.

Locations:

42-400 Jackson St., Indio

79-395 Highway 111, La Quinta

72-469 Highway 111, Palm Desert

5200 Ramon Road, Palm Springs

The Shops at Palm Desert

The Shops at Palm Desert mall (formerly called Westfield Palm Desert) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Location: 72-840 Highway 111, Palm Desert

Target

Target will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Locations:

78-935 Highway 111, La Quinta

72-549 Highway 111, Palm Desert

67-750 East Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City

T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; closed on New Year's Day.

Locations:

78-825 Highway 111, La Quinta

72-449 Highway 111, Palm Desert

2465 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Walmart Supercenter

Walmart will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Locations:

82-491 Ave. 42, Indio

79-295 Highway 111, La Quinta

34-500 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert

5601 Ramon Road, Palm Springs

