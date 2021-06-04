Walmart and Target announce sales events to compete with Amazon Prime Day

If you don't want to give Amazon your money but still want to shop for discounted goods later this month, you've got a couple of other retailers to go to. Both Target and Walmart have announced their own sales events on the same dates as Amazon's Prime Day. Walmart's event called "Deals for Days" will take place from June 20th through the 23rd and will feature "Black Friday-like savings."

The retailer will put items across the electronics, toys, home, beauty and fashion categories on sale like it usually does during Black Friday. It has already revealed a handful of deals you can get, including a $50 discount on a Hisense Roku Smart LED TV and a $20 discount on an 11.6-inch HP Chromebook, but you'll have a lot more deals to browse. You can also expect online-only discounts and in-store-only savings.

Meanwhile, Target's similarly named Deal Days will be live on its website from June 20th through the 22nd, which is a full day longer than its sales events in previous years. The deals will also span across categories and will include food and beverage for the first time. You don't need any kind of membership to take advantage of Target's deals, unlike Prime Day sales that are limited to Prime members.

Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day event will start on June 21st and end before midnight on the 22nd. It serves as a sort of reset for the event, which took place in October (instead of summertime like usual) last year due to the pandemic.