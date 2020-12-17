U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

JOBS:

885,000 Americans filed unemployment claims last week

More Americans filed for jobless claims for a second week in a row, amid surging coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Walmart will turn TikTok into its own home shopping network for one night

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Walmart’s bid to invest in TikTok didn’t pan out, but that isn’t stopping the two from collaborating on an unusual project. As TechCrunch reports, Walmart ia hosting a “first-of-its-kind” live shopping event through its TikTok account on December 18th at 8PM Eastern. The hour-long Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular will have TikTok creators like dancer Michael Le participate in a social media fashion show. When you see clothing in a dance or closet tour, you only have to tap it to start a purchase — think of it as the social media equivalent to a shopping channel.

While this is a partnership, Walmart won’t give TikTok a cut of the sales, the big-box chain told TC. The event also wasn’t prompted by the recent investment talks, the company added. This is a shared test that could lead to more live shopping experiences.

This isn’t completely novel ground for TikTok. Brands have been using “shop now” buttons for a while, and outlets using Shopify can create their own TikTok ad campaigns. There have even been shoppable hashtags since 2019. It’s arguably a competitive reaction, too, when Instagram is enabling shopping in its TikTok-like Reels.

A livestreamed event is relatively new ground for TikTok, however, and hints this might become a relatively common experience going forward. Fashion labels and other companies often turn to social network superstars to hawk their wares in sponsored clips, and that might soon include the live videos normally reserved for Q&As and heart-to-heart chats.

  • Toyota Calls EVs ‘Overhyped.’ It Sees a Huge Mismatch in Cost vs. Goals for the Industry.

    The second-most valuable, and the second-most prolific, car maker is the world has some words of caution.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    After a year that most of us want to forget, 2021 is shaping up to start with stability and an even keel. The election is safely behind us, the new Biden Administration promises a ‘no drama’ approach, a closely divided and hyper-partisan Congress is unlikely to enact any sweeping legislation, reform or otherwise, and COVID vaccines are ready for distribution. It’s a recipe for a calm news cycle.Which makes it a perfect time to buy into the stock market. Investors can read the tea leaves, or study the data – whatever their preferred mode of stock analysis – and use this period of calm to make rational choices on the stock moves. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up three stocks that present a bullish case. All three meet a profile that should interest value investors. They hold unanimous Strong Buy consensus ratings, along with a ‘perfect 10’ from the Smart Score. That score, a unique measure, evaluates a stock based on 8 factors with a proven high correlation to future overperformance. A ‘10’ score indicates a strong likelihood that the stock will rise in the coming year. And finally, all three of these stocks present with double-digit upside potentials, indicating that they are still undervalued.UMH Properties (UMH)We’ll start in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, with UMH Properties. This company, which started out after WWII in the mobile home industry, later become the premier builder of manufactured housing. Today, UMH owns and manages a portfolio of 124 manufactured housing communities, spread across 8 states in the Northeast and Midwest, and totaling well over 23,000 units. As a REIT, UMH has benefitted from the nature of manufactured houses as affordable options in the housing market. UMH both sells the manufactured homes to residents, while leasing the plots on which the properties stand, and leases homes to residents. The company’s same-property income, a key metric, showed 8.6% year-over-year increase in the third quarter.Also in the third quarter, UMH reported a 16% yoy increase in top line revenue, showing $43.1 million compared to $37.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Funds from Operations, another key metric in the REIT sector, came in at 11 cents per share, down from 14 cents in 3Q19. The decrease came as the company redeemed $2.9 million in Series B Preferred Stock.REIT’s are required to return income to shareholders, and UMH accomplishes this with a reliable dividend and a high yield of 4.7%. The payment, at 18 cents per common share, is paid quarterly and has been held stable for over a decade.Compass Point analyst Merrill Ross believes the company is in a sound position to create value for both households and shareholders."We believe that UMH has proven that it can bring attractive, affordable housing to either renters or homeowners more efficiently than has been possible with vertical rental housing. As UMH improves its cost of funds, it can compete more effectively with other MH community owners in the public and private realms, and because it has a successful formula to turn around undermanaged communities, we think that UMH can consolidate privately-owned properties over the next few years to build on its potential for value creation," Ross opined.To this end, Ross rates UMH a Buy, and her $20 price target implies a 25% one-year upside. (To watch Ross’s track record, click here)Overall, the unanimous Strong Buy on UMH is based on 5 recent reviews. The stock is selling for $15.92, and the $18.40 average price target suggests it has room for 15% growth from that level. (See UMH stock analysis on TipRanks)Laird Superfood (LSF)Laird Superfood is a newcomer to the stock markets, having gone public just this past September. The company manufactures and markets a range of plant-based, nutrient-dense food additives and snacks, and is most known for its line of specialized non-dairy coffee creamers. Laird targets customers looking to add nutrition and an energy boost to their diet.Since its September IPO, the company has reported Q3 earnings. Revenue was strong, at $7.6 million, beating the forecast by over 26% and coming in 118% above the year-ago figure. The company also reported a 115% yoy growth in online sales. Ecommerce now makes up 49% of the company’s net sales – no surprise during the ‘corona year.’The review on the stock comes from Robert Burleson, a 5-star analyst from Canaccord. Burleson reiterates his bullish position, saying, “We continue to view LSF as an attractive platform play on strong demand trends for plant-based, functional foods, noting LSF’s competitively differentiated omni-channel approach and ingredients ethos. Over time, we expect LSF to be able to leverage its brand and vertically integrated operation into success in a broad range of plant-based categories, driving outsized top-line growth and healthy margin expansion.”Burleson rates LSF shares a Buy alongside a $70 price target. This figure indicates his confidence in ~63% growth on the one-year horizon. (To watch Burleson’s track record, click here)Laird has not attracted a lot of analyst attention, but those who have reviewed the stock agree with Burleson’s assessment. LSF has a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock’s $62.33 average price target suggests room for ~39% upside in the coming year. (See LSF stock analysis on TipRanks)TravelCenters of America (TA)Last but not least is TravelCenters of America, a major name in the transportation sector. TravelCenters owns, operates, and franchises full-service highway rest stops across the US – an important niche in a country that relies heavily on long-haul trucking, and in which private car ownership has long encouraged the ‘road trip’ mystique. TA’s network of rest stops offers travelers convenience stores and fast-food restaurants in addition to gasoline and diesel fuel and the expected amenities.The corona crisis has been hard time for TA, as lockdown regulations put a damper on travel. The company’s revenues bottomed out in Q2, falling to $986 million, but rose 28% sequentially to hit $1.27 billion in Q3. EPS, at 61 cents, was also strong, and showed impressive 165% year-over-year growth. These gains came as the economy started reopening – and with air travel still restricted, automobiles become the default for long distance, a circumstance that benefits TravelCenters. Covering TravelCenters for BTIG is analyst James Sullivan, who rates the stock a Buy, and his $40 price target suggests a 22% upside over the coming year. (To watch Sullivan’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Sullivan noted, "TA is in the process of moving on from a series of unsuccessful initiatives under the prior management team. The current new management team has strengthened the balance sheet and intends to improve operations through both expense cuts and revenue-generating measures which should boost margins [...] While we expect the 2020 spend to be focused on non-revenue generating maintenance and repair items, we expect in 2021 and beyond that higher spending should generate good ROI…” All in all, TravelCenters shares get a unanimous thumbs up, with 3 Buys backing the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares sell for $32.87, and the average price target of $38.33 suggests an upside potential of ~17%. (See TA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • I’m 55, tired of ‘soul-crushing jobs,’ have $1 million invested poorly — can I retire now?

    See: I’m 63, unemployed since March, and have $220,000 in retirement savings — should I claim Social Security early? The same can be said for housing — rent prices may fluctuate and rise much faster than your income, said Nadine Burns, president and chief executive officer of A New Path Financial. Believe it or not, a retirement in the near future is feasible, some financial advisers said.

  • Many tax breaks expire at the end of the year — but these 8 will probably be renewed

    Tax breaks for college tuition and refueling equipment for Teslas are slated to end at the end of the year.

  • Tesla FSD Will 'Get Absurdly Good,' Says Elon Musk

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that the automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software is set to become "absurdly good."What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur made the comments while replying to a tweet that featured a demonstration of the self-driving software."Tesla AI/Autopilot engineering is awesome! There's some great AI out there," wrote Musk -- further asking "but can it self-drive while playing Cyberpunk ... ?"Musk has been keeping Tesla fans abreast of the latest developments on FSD. Late last month, he announced the Beta 5 version of the software on Twitter and revealed that the "improvement [in the software] should be significant."Why It Matters: This week, Loup Ventures Partner Gene Munster said that Tesla's software is its big advantage over legacy auto firms such as General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY).Next year, the automaker could realize $1.1 billion in revenue from FSD, over-the-air software updates, Supercharger network, and internet connectivity, as per Munster.See Also: Tesla Rolls Out Full Self-Driving Beta Version, With A 'Slow' And 'Cautious' ApproachA price hike of $2,000 was announced by Musk in October for the FSD beta. The average selling price for FSD is $8,500 in 2020 and is slated to go up to $10,000 and $11,000 respectively by 2021 and 2022, as per Munster.Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.65% lower at $622.77 on Wednesday and fell 0.35% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Likely To Be A Big Macro Driver Of Markets In 2021, Says Deutsche Bank Analyst * Tesla Fated For Similar Downfall As Tilray, Stock To Hit - Levels In 2021, Says Long-Term Bear(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • After Nikola Flop, These Electric Truck Stocks Are Making Key Moves

    Hyliion, Lordstown Motors and Lightning eMotors were on the move Wednesday as Wall Street takes a closer look at electric truck stocks.

  • 5 Best REITs to Buy for 2021

    Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are among the industries most looking forward to closing the book on 2020. The pandemic led to store closures and stay-at-home orders across the country, which had a devastating impact on REITs. The following five REITs performed relatively well throughout 2020, maintaining strong occupancy thanks to their recession-resistant business models.

  • This retirement investment generates steady income without dramatic risk

    One of the most challenging aspects of managing money in the past few years has been extraordinarily low yields from government bonds — bordering on zero and even negative when you consider inflation. Given that bonds make up a large percentage of traditional retirement investor portfolios, that lack of that steady income hurts. Retirees typically have broad income diversification, beyond government debt, through high-yield debt, emerging market bonds, investment-grade corporate bonds and inflation-protected government bonds (TIPS).

  • 'There is hardly any gas': LNG price rally exacerbates gas crunch in Asia

    Surging spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) are exacerbating a gas supply crunch in key fast-growing emerging markets in Asia just as a cold spell in other parts of the region boosts demand for the fuel. Companies from Pakistan to China have cancelled a flurry of LNG tenders this week, several trade sources said, as lofty prices risk pushing up the input costs of industries, which could make energy more expensive for consumers. Benchmark Asia spot LNG prices have soared sevenfold since May to six-year highs, driven by production losses in Australia, Malaysia, Norway and Qatar combined with accelerating use in China, India and elsewhere.

  • America’s Zombie Companies Rack Up $2 Trillion of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- They were once America’s corporate titans. Beloved household names. Case studies in success.But now, they’re increasingly looking like something else -- zombies. And their numbers are swelling.From Boeing Co., Carnival Corp. and Delta Air Lines Inc. to Exxon Mobil Corp. and Macy’s Inc., many of the nation’s most iconic companies aren’t earning enough to cover their interest expenses (a key criterion, as most market experts define it, for zombie status).More than 200 corporations have joined the ranks of so-called zombie firms since the onset of the pandemic, according to a Bloomberg analysis of financial data from 3,000 of the country’s largest publicly-traded companies. In fact, zombies now account for nearly a quarter of those firms. Even more stark, they’ve added almost $1 trillion of debt to their balance sheets in the span, bringing total obligations to $1.98 trillion. That’s more than the roughly $1.58 trillion zombie companies owed at the peak of the financial crisis.The consequences for America’s economic recovery are profound. The Federal Reserve’s effort to stave off a rash of bankruptcies by purchasing corporate bonds might very well have prevented another depression. But in helping hundreds of ailing companies gain virtually unfettered access to credit markets, policy makers may inadvertently be directing the flow of capital to unproductive firms, depressing employment and growth for years to come, according to economists.“We have come to the point that we should ask, ‘what are the unintended consequences?’” said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management Inc. “The Fed, for stability reasons, decided to step in. They knew they were going to create zombies. Now the question becomes, ‘what about the companies that have been kept alive that otherwise would have gone out of business?”’While zombie firms are more commonly associated with 1990s Japan, post-crisis Europe or even China in recent years, their ranks in the U.S. have been increasing for over a decade, fueled in part by years of ultra-loose monetary policy.Zombie companies get their nickname because of their tendency to limp along, unable to earn enough to dig out from under their obligations, but still with sufficient access to credit to roll over their debts. They’re a drag on the economy because they keep assets tied up in companies that can’t afford to invest and build their businesses.Of course, not every company that becomes a zombie is destined to stay one forever. There are plenty of comeback stories, from Boston Scientific Corp. to Sprint Corp. Many firms that have seen earnings wiped out due to the coronavirus outbreak are likely to rebound once a vaccine allows the global economy to return to a more normal footing, and may ultimately not need all the debt they raised.Yet the sheer amount of borrowing undertaken by struggling corporations in recent months will almost certainly limit the capacity of some to make capital expenditures and adapt to shifting consumer habits as Covid-19 alters how Americans spend their money.Bloomberg’s analysis looked at the trailing 12-month operating income of firms in the Russell 3000 index relative to their interest expenses over the same period.The results paint a grim picture. Almost a quarter of the index, or 739 companies, haven’t earned enough to meet their interest payments. That compares with 513 firms at the end of last year. The $1.98 trillion they collectively now owe dwarfs the $1.05 trillion of debt zombie firms reported before the pandemic laid waste to balance sheets.Boeing has seen its total obligations balloon by more than $32 billion this year, while Carnival’s debt burden has increased $14.8 billion, Delta has added $24.2 billion, Exxon $16.2 billion and Macy’s $1.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.What Bloomberg Intelligence says:“Zombie firms have been building due to lax markets that provided staying power for seemingly insolvent companies. The pandemic exacerbated this perennial issue. From an economic theory standpoint, zombies lower long-term growth as you have mis-allocation of capital and companies commanding market share but without the ability to invest in growth. Nearer term, because zombie firms exhaust value, credit-recovery assumptions should go lower, which arguably should send spreads higher to compensate.”\-- Noel Hebert, Director of Credit ResearchA spokesperson for Boeing directed Bloomberg to the company’s third quarter earnings call, in which Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said that managing liquidity and balance-sheet leverage are top priorities, and reducing debt will be a key focus once cash generation returns to more normal levels.Representatives from Carnival and Delta declined to commentExxon referred Bloomberg to comments last month from senior vice president Andy Swiger during the company’s earnings call in which he highlighted the oil producer’s efforts to reduce operating expenses and increase divestments while keeping gross debt levels stable.A spokesperson for Macy’s said that the company is confident in its financial position, and expects to have sufficient liquidity to fund operations and retire debt maturities due in the coming years.Among new entrants, all four major U.S. airlines, with a combined $128 billion of debt, have become zombies in 2020. And entertainment companies on the list grew from 6 last year to 12, accounting for about $13 billion of additional debt.“We distinguish between the walking wounded and the walking dead,” said Ken Monaghan, a portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer, which oversees about $85 billion. “The question is whether the business model has changed so significantly as a result of the pandemic that survival comes into question. Few sectors are likely to die, but some may require a radical transformation to survive and attract capital.”Prolonged PainEconomists have long warned that zombies are less productive, spend less on physical and intangible capital and grow less in terms of employment and assets than their peers.But new research from the Bank for International Settlements shows that zombies may be even more damaging to an economy than previously thought.Not only are firms staying in a zombie state for longer than in years past, but of the roughly 60% of firms that do manage to ultimately exit zombie status, many nonetheless experience prolonged weakness in productivity, profitability and growth, leading to long-term underperformance.Moreover, recovered firms are three-times more likely to become zombies again compared to firms that have never been one, according to the September study, which examined companies in 14 advanced economies over three decades.“The zombie disease seems to cause long-term damage also on those that recover from it,” the BIS’s Ryan Banerjee and Boris Hofmann wrote in the report. Therefore, “a firm’s viability should be an important criterion for its eligibility for government and central bank support.”A representative for the Fed declined to comment.Some say the concern over the spread of zombie companies is being over-hyped.While they accounted for 41% of U.S. firms in a UBS Group AG analysis based on their interest-coverage ratios as of the second quarter, weighted by assets the percentage declined dramatically, to just 10%. And when using the bank’s preferred methodology, which looks at debt to enterprise value, the share fell to just 6%, close to average levels since the late 1990s.“The zombie problem is fairly benign in the U.S.,” said Matthew Mish, a strategist at UBS. “I don’t think the problem looks any worse than the last two recessions.”Others aren’t so sure.“The zombie question is one of the great open issues regarding the legacy of the pandemic,” said Nathan Sheets, chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income. “Will our economy coming out of the pandemic be as dynamic and flexible as before? I’m cautiously optimistic because competition is deeply embedded in the U.S. system.”Still, corporate deleveraging in the years ahead will result in slower growth, subdued inflation and low rates “for as long as the eye can see,” he added.(Corrects figures in headline, fourth, 12th and 18th paragraphs as well as charts of Nov. 17 story to reflect additional companies that didn’t cover their interest costs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don’t contribute to your 2020 IRA until you read this

    Before you plunge your $6,000 annual limit into a “Roth” individual retirement account for 2020, stop for a second and look at some fresh data out of Boston College. New research from the BC Center for Retirement Research finds that most of us don’t pay much in income tax once we’re retired. The IRS lets each of us save up to $6,000 a year in a tax-sheltered individual retirement account (there are, as always with the IRS, some mind-numbing little complications and caveats).

  • AT&T Declines as Morgan Stanley Questions 5G Strategy

    AT&T; was downgraded to equal-weight and its price target lowered to $34 per share by Morgan Stanley on Thursday.

  • Mortgage rates slide to fresh record low as Fed holds steady

    Mortgage rates dipped to a new record low for the 15th time this year, adding fuel to fire for buyers desperate to lock in low rates. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.67% for the week ending Dec. 17, down four basis points from the week prior, Freddie Mac (FMCC) reported Thursday. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell five basis points to an average of 2.21%, while the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage held steady at 2.79%.

  • Is Gilead Stock A Buy After Dumping Its Arthritis Drug Onto Galapagos?

    Biotech stock Gilead recently said it wouldn't seek approval for an arthritis drug in the U.S. Meanwhile, coronavirus treatment sales are ongoing. Is GILD stock a buy? Is GILD stock a buy?

  • 2 Electric Car Stocks To Watch In 2021

    In a post-lockdown world there is one sector that could outperform all others and, within that sector, there are two stocks all investors should be watching closely

  • Will Apple's Stock Reach $200 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will reach $200 by 2022.Apple Stock Forecast Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone smartphones, iPad tablet computers, Mac computers and Apple Watch smartwatches. As of 2020, the iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue. In addition, Apple offers its customers a variety of entertainment and payment services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Card and Apple Pay.The company generates roughly 40% of its revenue from North and South America, with the remainder earned internationally.See Also: Top 10 Blue Chip StocksAt the time of publishing, Apple trades at $127.88, and 78% of Benzinga traders and investors said Apple would reach $200 per share by the end of next year.Traders and investors who participated in our study said shares of Apple will increase off heightened demand for consumer electronics post-pandemic, diversification of revenue streams by means of subscription services like Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, as well as critical acclaim for the new M1 and M2 computer chips.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Micron Or Intel Stock Grow More By 2025? * Will Apple Or Google Stock Grow More By 2025?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China Web Retailer Soars 400% on Second Day After IPO in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Wunong Net Technology Co. shares soared as much as 402% on Wednesday as the e-commerce company extended its climb in a second day of trading since its initial public offering, showcasing Wall Street’s recent appetite for newly listed companies.Stock in the retailer -- which sells “non-genetically modified” food products through its online store -- soared on the day as it triggered 12 volatility halts as of 2 p.m. in New York.Shares rose 141% on Tuesday after the Shenzhen-based company raised $30 million in its IPO.The stock’s debut is among a flurry of listings before the end of the year, which includes last week’s blockbuster offerings by DoorDash Inc., which climbed 86% on its first day, and Airbnb Inc., which surged 113%.Read more: Airbnb, DoorDash Rallies Stoke Debate on Pricing IPOs (1)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s BofA’s List of 4 Enterprise Software Stocks to Buy Now

    This has been a big year for software stocks, but there may well be further gains ahead. BofA Global Securities analyst Brad Sills has some ideas on how to play the trend.

  • Instead Of Stockpiling Cash, Do This With Your HSA

    What's the best way to make your health savings account (HSA) grow and last a long time? Invest your money rather than park it in cash.

  • BofA Reinstates Coverage Of Cloud Stocks, Names Top Picks For 2021

    Cloud services is one segment that has gotten a big boost in 2020 due to the pandemic, with many cloud stocks up big year-to-date. On Wednesday, BofA Securities reinstated coverage of five cloud stocks and named its top picks in the group.The Cloud Analyst: Brad Sills reinstated coverage of the following cloud stocks: * Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Buy rating, $256 price target. * Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), Buy rating, $275 price target. * Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY), Buy rating, $265 price target. * ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW), Buy rating, $650 price target. * Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Neutral rating, $68 price target.Related Link: 6 Cloud Stocks KeyBanc Likes Right NowThe Cloud Thesis: Sills is anticipating bullish momentum will continue for cloud stocks in 2021 and beyond, but he said some stocks are more compelling values than others.BofA is projecting that Microsoft can maintain double-digit revenue growth for at least the next three to five years, driven by the continued success of its Azure cloud infrastructure platform, the analyst said.In addition, Office 265 and a booming Xbox gaming business should generate tailwinds for Microsoft, he said. Workday is well-positioned to continue to gain market share in the human capital management and financials markets, which are worth a combined $29.7 billion this year, Sills said. Workday's massive installed base of around 3,500 cloud customers gives the company a competitive advantage over peers, the analyst said. While Oracle's cloud business has been accelerating, he said its cloud transition is still in the early stages, creating risk for investors.BofA projects that about 69% of Oracle's fiscal 2021 revenue will come from its zero-growth, legacy on-premise licensing, maintenance and hardware businesses.Sills named Salesforce as a top cloud stock pick due to its large installed user base and its impressive organic revenue growth runway."With sustained low 20s org rev growth possible in the coming years, and modest sales productivity improvement, we believe CRM will likely generate solid Margin expansion and 25%+ FCF growth," the analyst said.His other top stock pick is ServiceNow, which he said is a key driver of workplace automation."ServiceNow screens well in our 4M's framework for software investing - Market, competitive Moat, Management strength and Margin potential." Benzinga's Take: There are certainly plenty of attractive growth stories in the cloud software space, but many of these stocks have gone on huge runs in recent years and are already pricing in several more years of outsized growth.The key for investors in the near-term will be identifying which stocks have room to run and which ones are already fully valued based on their growth outlooks.Photo courtesy of Workday. Latest Ratings for CRM DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020B of A SecuritiesReinstatesBuy Dec 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Dec 2020CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for CRM View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Snowflake Option Trader Dumps M In Call Contracts * Here's What Slack Analysts Say Investors Should Do Now(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.