WALMART+ WEEKEND EARLY RESULTS SHOW LOW AWARENESS, HIGH INFLATION IMPACT, NUMERATOR REPORTS

33% of Walmart.com Shoppers Were Aware of Sale vs. 94% of Amazon Prime Day 2021 Shoppers; One-quarter of Walmart+ Weekend Orders Replaced an Amazon Order

CHICAGO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has published early results from Walmart+ Weekend, Walmart’s first members-only sale event held from June 2 - 5, 2022. Data is based on observed purchase behavior from the Numerator consumer purchase panel, as well as verified buyer surveys of Walmart+ Weekend shoppers. Launched in 2020, Walmart+ quickly became the second largest retail membership program after Amazon Prime, with members spending 44% more annually at Walmart than the average Walmart shopper, particularly in grocery and baby categories.

Walmart+ Weekend Purchase Data Findings:

The average Walmart+ Weekend spend per order was $69.75, above both the average Walmart.com order size ($64.99) and Amazon Prime Day 2021 ($54.17). 47% of Walmart+ Weekend orders were placed for $100 or more (compared to 27% of Amazon Prime Day orders).

Walmart+ Weekend average orders per household (1.2) was less than half that of Amazon Prime Day 2021 (2.9), and below the four-day weighted average for Walmart.com (1.6). Nearly 9 in 10 Walmart+ Weekend shoppers (84%) placed only one order during the event.

Orders placed during Walmart+ Weekend were focused on consumer packaged goods rather than general merchandise. Over half (59%) of Walmart+ Weekend spend was on groceries, followed by 7% on health & beauty products and 6% on household products. Home and Garden and Electronics saw significantly lower share of spend on Walmart+ Weekend (5% and 6% of spend, respectively) compared to average Walmart.com orders (11% and 9%, respectively) and Amazon Prime Day 2021 (19% and 31%, respectively).

Nearly 3 in 4 Walmart+ Weekend Shoppers (74%) are also Amazon Prime members.

Compared to all shoppers, the typical observed Walmart+ Weekend shopper was 20% more likely to be an Amazon Prime member, 42% more likely to be rural, 17% more likely to be Gen X, and 16% more likely to be low income.

Story continues

Walmart+ Weekend Verified Buyer Survey Findings:

Over 2 in 5 (43%) of Walmart.com shoppers (from 6/2/22 - 6/5/22) say they are subscribed to Walmart+. More than one-third (36%) have been members for one year or more, 55% joined in the past 1-12 months, and 9% are trial members who joined in the past month. Nearly all subscribers (82%) plan to continue their Walmart+ membership, with only 2% planning to cancel and 16% saying they are unsure.

Free shipping and free local delivery were the top two drivers cited as reasons for joining Walmart+ (83% and 76% of members, respectively), followed by everyday savings (29%), special savings events (26%), gas discounts (24%), mobile scan-and-go (21%), early Black Friday access (20%), and Spotify memberships (4%).

Two-thirds (66%) of Walmart+ Weekend shoppers said that inflation influenced their purchase decisions and responded by comparing prices elsewhere (19%), stocking up on sale items (15%), passing on deals that were not necessities (15%), not buying a planned item (16%), and switching to a different brand (13%).

Walmart’s deal event lags in awareness compared to Prime Day, with 33% of Walmart+ Weekend shoppers saying they were aware of the event before shopping, compared to 94% of Prime Day 2021 shoppers who knew about the event beforehand. Almost half (47%) of Walmart+ Weekend shoppers said the deal event was a contributing factor to shopping at that time, compared to 82% of shoppers on Prime Day 2021.

Satisfaction levels were higher for Walmart+ Weekend deals than Prime Day. 70% of Walmart+ Weekend shoppers said they were extremely or very satisfied with the deals offered, compared to 60% who said the same about Prime Day deals.

Most Walmart+ Weekend shoppers (67%) say they are likely to participate in a future event, with over one-third (36%) saying they are extremely likely.

Walmart+ Weekend did not replace Prime Day, but it did impact it. 70% of Walmart+ Weekend shoppers have shopped on a previous Prime Day, nearly half (47%) plan to shop this year’s Prime Day, and 25% made a Walmart+ Weekend purchase that replaced an Amazon order. 27% of Walmart+ Weekend shoppers said the deals were better than Prime Day deals, compared to 16% who preferred Prime Day deals.



Numerator’s full suite of purchase and share data from Walmart + Weekend will be available the week of June 20, 2022.

Methodology: The Walmart+ Weekend 2022 Recap Report is powered by Numerator purchase data insights, which are collected through mobile app receipt capture, and based on 1458 Walmart+ Weekend orders from 1227 unique households. The Numerator Walmart+ Weekend survey was fielded from 6/2/22 - 6/5/22 to 885 verified Walmart+ Weekend buyers. Walmart.com orders per household data is based on 4-day weighted averages during the last 52 weeks ending 5/15/2022. Early results are subject to fluctuations as additional data is collected.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide unparalleled 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

CONTACT: Bob Richter Numerator 212-802-8588 press@numerator.com



