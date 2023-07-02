Walmart's 4th of July sale is live—save on Ninja, Dyson and Samsung

Walmart's 4th of July sale is live with epic deals across all categories.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Start saving big this summer with the help of the best Walmart deals. The big box behemoth has plenty of deep discounts across all categories. With tons of 4th of July deals on outdoor essentials, smart TVs, travel must-haves, kitchen tools and so much more, it's a great time to bargain hunt at Walmart.

Shop Walmart deals

Featured 4th of July Walmart deal

Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Save big on this Ninja pressure cooker right now at Walmart's 4th of July sale.

Ninja makes some of the best pressure cookers we've ever tested and right now you can get the customer-favorite Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 pressure cooker for $135.88 off at Walmart. Perfect for easy summer meals, this kitchen gadget features 14 programmable cooking functions including pressure cook, steam and crisp, steam and bake, air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate and more. The pressure cooker also comes with a SmartLid and a reversible rack to make cooking easier than ever.

Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Save 55% on this do-it-all appliance

$109 at Walmart (Save $135.88)

➤4th of July 2023: Celebrate 4th of July with the best Amazon deals on Apple, GE and Nectar

10 best 4th of July Walmart deals to shop today

Shop Walmart deals

Walmart 4th of July TV deals

Enjoy summer shows and more with this TCL plasma from Walmart.

Shop TV deals at Walmart

Walmart 4th of July furniture deals

Save on outdoor and indoor furniture from Walmart today.

Shop furniture deals at Walmart

Walmart 4th of July laptop and tablet deals

Get a massive discount on the 2021 iPad at Walmart.

Shop laptop deals at Walmart

Walmart 4th of July mattress deals

Don't sleep on these amazing Walmart mattress deals.

Shop mattress deals at Walmart

➤Early Prime Day deal: Get our favorite garden hose for 49% off right now

Walmart 4th of July tech deals

Shop Walmart deals on headphones, smartwatches and more tech essentials.

Shop tech deals at Walmart

Walmart 4th of July toy deals

Save the galaxy and your wallet with this Walmart deal on Lego Star Wars sets.

Shop toy deals at Walmart

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Walmart 4th of July clothing and beauty deals

Upgrade your closet and more with these deals on beauty and fashion essentials at Walmart.

Shop fashion deals at Walmart

Shop beauty deals at Walmart

Walmart 4th of July kitchen deals

Upgrade your kitchen with these deals on cookware, appliances and more at Walmart.

Shop kitchen deals at Walmart

Walmart 4th of July gaming deals

Keep an arcade classic in your home with this limited-time Walmart deal.

Shop gaming deals at Walmart

Walmart 4th of July home deals

Save tons on a great PowerSmart lawn mower at Walmart.

Shop home deals at Walmart

Walmart 4th of July fitness deals

Save on fitness equipment like this exercise ball at Walmart.

Shop fitness deals at Walmart

When is 4th of July 2023?

The 4th of July will be celebrated across the U.S. on Tuesday, July 4. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

When do 4th of July deals start?

Many of the earliest 4th of July sales started in mid-June and we expect to see even more retailers drop 4th of July deals in the days and weeks ahead. Like in years past, you can expect to see some of the steepest markdowns from Walmart and others on 4th of July proper, which is Tuesday, July 4.

What are the best deals on 4th of July?

Mattresses, bedding, TVs and countertop appliances typically see some of the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the summer, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Walmart as well as Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's and so much more. Right now you can also score huge price cuts on fashion and beauty essentials from the likes of lululemon and American Eagle. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find impressive markdowns across all categories in honor of 4th of July.

What are the best 4th of July deals at Walmart?

Whether you want to give virtual reality a try with Meta Quest or are eager to sport some cozy Crocs this summer, Walmart has the deals for you ahead of 4th of July 2023. We especially like the superstore's 50% markdown on Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 that'll let you game on for $20.02 less than usual.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Sign up for Walmart+

Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Top Gun: Maverick and even live sports for a full year.

Shop Walmart deals

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart 4th of July deals: Save big on Ninja, Dyson and Samsung