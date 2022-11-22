Walmart’s best Black Friday deals today: A 70-inch Vizio TV for under $450 and a Samsung smart watch for over $200 off

Deals for Days banner

It's the most wonderful time of the year to save on big tech purchases and Walmart absolutely has you covered with today's lineup of discounted items. You'll find everything from a Samsung smart watch that looks and feels like a stylish analog timepiece to a massive 70-inch TV. Tech gifts are the most loved items on most recipient's lists, but they're also the ones that tend to be the budget busters. Stock up now and take advantage of these incredible sales and give the best gifts without hurting your wallet.

We've partnered with Walmart on their Deals for Days campaign to bring you the best of their Black Friday prices all month long. There's something for everyone on this list from kids to gamers to movie buffs. So don't delay any longer and add these goodies to your cart now!

1. Enjoy the view— your wallet will thank you

VIZIO 70

VIZIO 70" 4K UHD LED Smart TV

$448 at Walmart

Everyone knows Black Friday deals are great for tech, especially big screen TVs, and this VIZIO Smart TV is no exception. You'll upgrade your entire family's viewing experience when you opt for this 70-inch stunner. It has a full array backlight and active pixel tuning for the sharpest imagery you've seen. Plus it's got a super powerful processor for uninterrupted viewing. Switch to video game mode for crisp graphics and enjoy some of the free built-in streaming apps.

This incredible TV is currently listed at a special price of just $448, but reviewers say it's worth it even at the typical higher rate: "I'm not only happy with the purchase, but the resolution is incredible. I've tried a variety of 4K and 8K youtube videos and programs and the images are very clean crisp and detailed, the sound is also very loud and clear. If you are upgrading from a 1080P I highly recommend this TV. There is also an app for your phone, but I'd rather use the remote. I also have my amazon fire stick connected to it. This is the best buy I've done during Black Friday!"

2. Listen to the sound of savings

TCL Alto Home Theater Sound Bar

TCL Alto Home Theater Sound Bar

$59 $80 Save $21

$59 $80 at Walmart

Take your home TV set up from average to incredible with the TCL Alto sound bar. You'll get movie theater audio experience from the comfort of your couch when you hook this equipment up to your TV. You can also use it to stream music wirelessly from any smartphone, tablet or laptop using Bluetooth. Basically, it's like purchasing a speaker and a TV surround sound system in one. Of course, you can also hook up any HDMI or AUX cord to stream audio that way as well. The soundbar is accompanied by a wireless subwoofer, so you can experience all the excitement of the Christmas classics with bass you can feel. You'll experience crisper vocal sounds and music will sound richer and more vibrant.

This set-up is usually $80 but you can get it now for just $59 and make your favorite movie buff extremely happy when it's time to unwrap gifts this year.

3. Time to upgrade their timepiece

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

$149 $350 Save $201

$149 $350 at Walmart

Love smart technology, but hate the modern design? You can have the best of both with this stylish high-tech watch by Samsung. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in stainless-steel with the analog display you expect from typical wrist watches. But don't be deceived. This watch is as capable as your average smartwatch at tracking your health and fitness markers, your sleep hygiene and phone notifications all from your wrist.

Typically a $350 piece of technology, you can get this model for just $149 during the sale. Surprise the tech lover in your life with a sophisticated but classic timepiece that does so much more than meets the eye.

Reviewers were impressed: "It has great features, a ton of apps, good battery life and is easy to use. This watch works great with my Galaxy S22 Ultra Smart phone. Haven't had a single problem with it. I would recommend it to any one with a Samung or Android smart phone."

4. Play with nearly half off this tablet

onn. 10

onn. 10" Kids Tablet, 32GB (2022 Model) - Violet

$69 $129 Save $60.00

$69 $129 at Walmart

We all know kids love tablets, but if you're careful about your tech, you know you don't love how kids handle their gadgets. Enter the onn. Kids Tablet. It's specially designed for little hands and sticky fingers, making it easier than ever for kids to control what they watch without having to worry about damaging the tablet itself. This 10-inch device comes in a handful of colorful cases and offers an incredible 17-hour battery life, which means your little one can post up on the couch with it or take it on road trips and outings without having to constantly recharge.

It comes with a scratch-resistant screen and a durable silicone case, and the tech lets you sync parental controls to ensure your kiddos are watching the right stuff. Parents love it: "This tablet is the perfect size for my child. The case is durable, the android tablet feels structurally sturdy and durable. The battery life is pretty long (especially since my daughter is always using the tablet), price is also affordable. Definitely recommend."

5. Take away the chore of cleaning the floor

iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

$288 $530 Save $242

$288 $530 at Walmart

Smart home products continue to get smarter and robot vacuums are no exception. Imagine getting clean floors at the touch of a button, without having to do anything more than that small lift of your finger. Well, now imagine not having to empty the dust bin after each of your robo vac's excursions around your space. This smart sucker heads back to its charging base and empties itself into the collection bin there and you don't have to check it for a whopping— get this — 60 days! That's right: you can go two months without thinking about all the dust and grime collected by your machine.

One five-star shopper shares, "This has to be one of the most exciting products we have in our house now! A fully automated vacuum cleaner! With work and life, it's extremely difficult to keep the house tidy and dust free." A second adds, "After using this for the past 6 weeks, I can't believe the difference in our home! The best part is that the vacuum empties itself after each clean- no messy emptying in the garbage can. With its smart technology, the robot maps my house and avoids obstacles. I can easily control it from my phone, which is one of my favorite features. My floors have never looked cleaner and I am a HUGE fan!"

6. It'll be "game on" this holiday season

Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

$299 $400 Save $101

$299 $400 at Walmart

Keep your kids, teens and relatives busy this holiday with the Nintendo Switch Console. Gamers love the portability and versatility of the Switch, which comes with movable Joy-Con controllers for different kinds of play. The Joy-Con controllers can be used separately for two-player action or attached to the grip as a regular controller. Hold one in each hand or attach them to either side of the Switch console screen for regular viewing. There are tons of color options available, but this set comes in blue and red. Charge it for up to nine hours of game time and then take it on the road.

Typically, games are sold separately but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is included with this purchase. Snag one now and guarantee yourself a quiet Christmas afternoon... Or one full of laughter and cheer as your crew plays together.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)