Walmart's Flipkart to deploy over 25,000 electric vehicles in India by 2030

Manish Singh
·2 min read

India's Flipkart said on Wednesday it will deploy more than 25,000 electric vehicles in its supply chain by 2030 as the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant looks to achieve a 100% transition to electric mobility in the next 10 years.

The Bangalore-headquartered firm said it has partnered with leading EV makers including Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric, and Piaggio to build vehicles for its first and last mile delivery fleets across the country.

The announcement comes a day after rival Amazon said it had partnered with Mahindra Electric to develop “close to hundred” electric three-wheeler in India. The American e-commerce giant last year pledged to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles in the country by 2025.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Flipkart said its electric fleet will include two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and four-wheeler vehicles, all of which will be designed and assembled in India. The company said it has already started to pilot two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles in “multiple locations” in India including Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

In recent years, New Delhi has pushed to replace gasoline and diesel vehicles in India with environmentally friendly electric vehicles. Reuters reported in 2019 that the Indian government was planning to order ride-hailing firms such as Ola and Uber to convert 40% of their fleets to electric by April 2026.

“Electrification of the logistics fleet is a key part of Flipkart’s larger sustainability goal and in line with our commitment to the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative,” said Amitesh Jha, SVP of Ekart and Marketplace at Flipkart, in a statement.

“In this journey of making our logistics fleet completely electric by 2030, we will collaborate and work with leading local players to procure and deploy electric vehicles while supporting the required infrastructure growth. We understand the relevance of electric mobility in achieving both business and sustainability goals and are committed to paving the way for greater adoption of EVs across the country,” he added.

The company said over the past year it has worked to create a network of ecosystem partners across charging providers, skill development agencies, aggregators, and original equipment manufacturers.

The company, which is expected to publicly list later this year, identified three models that will feature in its electric vehicles fleet: Nyx series by Hero Electric, which offers extended driving range of up to 150 kilometers (93.2 miles) per charge; Treo Zor by Mahindra Electric, which features “highest-in-class payload of 550kg (1212.5 pounds)”; and Ape’ E Xtra FX by Piaggio.

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s banks are expected to benefit from the sovereign wealth fund’s spending spree this year, although low interest rates and a rollback of central bank support may weigh on profits, S&P Global Ratings said.“Mortgage origination will remain buoyant and corporate lending is likely to pick up as Public Investment Fund programs create business for contractors,” the ratings agency said in a report.The sovereign investor is a key lever for the kingdom’s efforts to revive growth after what may be the deepest recession the world’s largest crude exporter has experienced since 1987. Handed $40 billion last year to buy global stocks, the PIF plans to plow the same amount into the domestic economy this year and again in 2022.The kingdom tripled VAT to 15% in July as it endured twin economic shocks from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and turmoil in the oil market. Inflation is expected to rise during the first quarter compared to the same period the previous year due to the residual effect of VAT, the central bank said on Monday.“The Saudi economy will recover in 2021-2022 from the shocks of 2020 as global demand for oil recovers and private consumption increases,” S&P said. “That said, real GDP will not return to 2019 levels until 2022.”S&P also said:“Cost of risk will remain elevated in 2021, despite stronger-than-expected estimates for 2020, as the Saudi Central Bank lifts its forbearance measures. Combined with very low interest rates, this will weigh on banks’ profitability”Credit growth will likely stabilize or reduce slightly in 2021Expects ratings on banks to remain stable in the next 12-24 months.The merger between National Commercial Bank and Samba may create a national champion that could focus on financing large strategic projectsTo view the source of this information click hereFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged as traders and investment banks see global supplies rapidly tightening in response to a vaccination-led recovery this summer.Futures in London jumped 3.7% on Monday, its largest daily gain since early January, as a range of bullish calls and upward revisions to price forecasts boosted optimism over oil demand. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees Brent reaching $75 a barrel as consumption continues to recover faster than supply from OPEC+ and shale. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley also boosted estimates as it sees oil heading for what may be the tightest quarter since at least 2000.“The market is looking at a more constructive view from a demand perspective and a tighter view from a supply perspective,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “With economies reopening and vaccinations accelerating, the market has to question if there’s enough oil at the moment as we head into peak demand season.”The loss of crude production from the unprecedented polar blast in the U.S. will help further firm oil markets heading into the summer as much of the world emerges from lockdowns, Trafigura Group’s co-head of oil trading Ben Luckock said in a Bloomberg Television interview. Some 40 million barrels of February oil output, largely from the Permian Basin, will not be produced due to the freeze, Luckock said.Global benchmark crude has gained over 25% this year after a January pledge from Saudi Arabia to deepen production curbs turbocharged a rally triggered by Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs. Brent’s prompt timespread has firmed in a bullish backwardation structure, signaling a tighter market and helping to unwind global stockpiles built up during the pandemic. Crude oil stored at sea fell to an 11-month low last week, according to Vortexa, in another sign of dwindling supplies.Joining the chorus of bullish calls on oil, Socar Trading SA sees prices hitting $80 a barrel this year as the glut of excess oil inventories built up in response to the pandemic gets fully drawn down by the summer. Even with Saudi Arabia and Texas producing, “the fear is that in 12 months there will be a shortage,” Socar’s chief trading officer said.Still, the supply picture is far from certain. Saudi Arabia and Russia are heading toward an OPEC+ meeting next week with differing opinions on whether to add more supply to the market in April. The kingdom wants to hold output steady, according to delegates, but Moscow is indicating that it still wants to proceed with an increase.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Veteran dealmaker Michael Klein and his partners have made a paper gain of nearly $3.3 billion on their $43 million personal investment in the blank-check acquisition firm they are merging with luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc, according to Reuters calculations. The gain, within just a few weeks, came from the meteoric rise in the shares of Klein's special purpose acquisition company, SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. It is by far the most striking example of a Wall Street insider benefiting from the amateur trading frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp, sweeping the world of SPACs. Many mom-and-pop investors bought Churchill Capital IV shares hoping for a quick gain, pushing Lucid's implied valuation from $11.75 billion at its nominal deal price to $56.3 billion at Tuesday's closing price.

    Speaking to Andrew Ross Sorkin of CNBC on Friday, the billionaire investor said that he does not see "the economic underpinning of cryptocurrencies" and does not spend any time thinking about them.

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

    (Bloomberg) -- Kweichow Moutai Co. investors are selling their shares at the fastest pace in more than two years, a warning for a market that owes much of its rally to a handful of large caps.The biggest stock listed in mainland China has lost $80 billion since onshore markets reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday. Wednesday’s 5.1% drop put Moutai’s five-day decline at 16%, the biggest for such a period since October 2018. The company had rallied 30% this year through its Feb. 10 record close.Momentum trades are cracking after the CSI 300 Index briefly surpassed its 2007 closing peak. Chinese traders were griping about a lack of market breadth before the holiday and extreme valuations for some of the most-loved stocks. Less than 10 companies accounted for half of the returns on the benchmark -- including Moutai -- with foreign investors and domestic mutual funds compounding the problem by buying the most liquid megacaps.“This is the beginning of the end for baijiu’s outrageous valuations and the mark of a massive shift to value stocks,” said Dong Baozhen, fund manager at Beijing Lingtongshengtai Asset Management. The big baijiu gains of the past year “have become a prisoner’s dilemma - whoever sells first wins.”Triggers for the reversal include signals on tighter monetary policy from the central bank. The People’s Bank of China is withdrawing liquidity from the financial system, while local media ran a front-page editorial this week saying China’s economic recovery is creating the conditions for the central bank to “normalize” monetary policy.The CSI 300 ended 2.6% lower, with the consumer staples sector that includes baijiu down 4.5%. Health care, which had also been among the market’s best performers until the holiday, dropped 4.4% Wednesday to cap its biggest three-day drop since December 2018.Other makers of baijiu -- a popular liquor in China -- are among the worst performers on the CSI 300 in the past five days, with Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co. down 22% and Luzhou Laojiao Co. losing 21%. The Securities Times newspaper on Tuesday listed three major concerns around the baijiu trade, including record-high valuations, overly heavy positioning by institutional investors and the demise in popularity of the spirit among the younger generation.A high-profile fund managed by a star manager Zhang Kun, known for his outperformance in recent months and heavy allocation in the baijiu sector, suspended new orders starting Wednesday. The industry accounted for about 40% of the fund’s holdings, according to a fourth-quarter filing, with top positions including Moutai.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Two weeks ago Reddit Inc. said it raised “more than $250 million” in a private stock sale. Turns out it was plenty more.The social media platform said Tuesday in a regulatory filing that it raised $368 million in a preferred stock sale and has set a target of bringing in as much $500 million.Reddit’s valuation stands at more than $6 billion just as it has become the focus of a stock trading frenzy. Last month members of one its forums drove up the share prices of companies including GameStop Corp. The spectacle hammered hedge funds that were shorting GameStop, rocked the stock market and sparked a Congressional hearing.A representative for Reddit declined to comment Tuesday beyond the filing.The San Francisco-based company has said it plans to use the proceeds in several areas, including video, advertising and overseas expansion.Founded in 2005, Reddit allows users to submit posts or links to articles and asks the community to vote on each. Having slowly entered the mainstream, Reddit is now one of the most visited sites in the U.S.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc. said it purchased $170 million in Bitcoin, further committing to the cryptocurrency and raising its holdings to about 5% of the company’s cash and equivalents.The announcement came Tuesday as Square reported that cryptocurrency continues to be a growing part of its business through the use of its Cash App for Bitcoin transactions. The financial payments company’s involvement with Bitcoin is a reflection of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey’s belief in cryptocurrencies and the open internet.The investment “really comes down to the alignment with our purpose, and aligning our incentives with cryptocurrency and more broadly expanding the economic empowerment opportunities and making them acceptable more broadly in a fair way around the world,” Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja said. Square also bought $50 million worth of Bitcoin in October.“Bitcoin has the potential to be a native currency of the internet and we want to continue to participate and learn in a disciplined way,” she said.Square said Cash App, its peer-to-peer payments platform that lets people buy stocks, store money and send money to friends, increased monthly users 50% to 36 million in December from a year earlier. The company previously said usage of the app picked up in mid-2020 as people turned to it to accept government stimulus checks. Square also pointed to Cash App’s success as a main driver of the business in the third quarter, thanks in large part to Bitcoin-related transactions.The company reported that fourth-quarter revenue more than doubled to $3.16 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $3.22 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Shares declined about 4% in extended trading after closing at $256.59 in New York. The stock has gained 18% this year.Profit, excluding some items, was 32 cents a share, compared with analysts’ estimates of 24 cents. Net income declined to $294 million from $391 million in the quarter a year earlier, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Gross Payment Volume, or the cost of goods and services processed by retailers using Square’s sales products, increased 12% to $32 billion.(Updates with comments from CFO quote in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is nearing a deal to sell a significant stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG, marking a long-sought exit from the struggles of managing a declining satellite TV business.A deal would value DirecTV at about $15 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That’s a fraction of the $48.5 billion AT&T agreed to pay for the business in 2014.If AT&T and TPG are able to reach a deal, an announcement could come as soon as this week or next, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The talks could still fall apart and end without a deal, the people said.Representatives for TPG and AT&T declined to comment. The news was reported earlier by CNBC.AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey has been trying to clean house at the company, selling underperforming assets and using the proceeds to pay down debt. If AT&T can unload a major stake in the satellite business, it could let the telecom giant remove DirecTV from its books while maintaining access to some of its cash flow. In 2019, activist investor Elliott Investment Management urged AT&T to explore a divestiture of DirecTV.DirecTV had been open to a merger with rival Dish Network Corp., people familiar with the matter said in 2019. But such a deal would have raised antitrust questions. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department in 2002.A blank-check company backed by former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker Michael Klein previously expressed interest in a deal, Bloomberg reported last year, but those talks stalled. Apollo Global Management Inc. also has held discussions about a transaction.Klein’s vehicle announced a deal this week with electric carmaker Lucid Motors Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    What Happened: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor believes that Bitcoin’s market value will continue to rise to $100 trillion. Earlier today, Saylor told CNBC that the cryptocurrency would continue to appreciate to become a “stabilizing influence” for the global financial system. Why It Matters: Bitcoin recently crossed $1 trillion in market cap, but its price fell sharply earlier today, taking its market cap with it. Saylor’s predictions for the asset effectively mean he foresees a 100 times increase in its current market value. “There’s a $500 trillion monetary planet, and the outer layer is currency, then you’ve got stocks, bonds, real estate. There’s $10 trillion worth of gold in there, $1 trillion of bitcoin in there. Bitcoin is going to flip gold, and it’s going to subsume the entire gold market cap,” said Saylor as he made his case for predicting such a drastic increase in value. After Bitcoin crosses gold’s market cap, Saylor says it will subsume negative yielding sovereign debt and other monetary indexes until it grows to $100 trillion. According to him, “Once it gets to $10 trillion, its volatility will be dramatically less. As it marches toward $100 trillion, you’re going to see the growth rates fall, the volatility fall, and it’s going to be a stabilizing influence in the entire financial system of the 21st century.” What Else: Saylor is a known proponent of Bitcoin, and his decision to allocate over $1.15 Billion of MicroStrategy’s cash holdings to Bitcoin has largely benefited its share price – MicroStrategy is up over 300% since the announcement of its initial Bitcoin purchase. Yes. I have purchased over $1.3 billion in #BTC in past months & would be happy to share my playbook with you offline - from one rocket scientist to another. — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) December 20, 2020 Saylor is also believed to have played a part in Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) $1.5 Billion Bitcoin purchase. Image: Screeshot of TV episode See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga.4B Liquidated From Crypto Exchanges As Bitcoin's Market Cap Falls Under TrillionWhy Crypto.com Coin Skyrocketed Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    The company's shareholders also approved compensation for Apple executives for fiscal 2020, the report said. Shareholders will not vote until next year's annual meeting on Cook's September grant of 333,987 restricted stock units, his first major stock package since 2011, which took effect at the start of Apple's fiscal 2021. It grants him stock units with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets.

    Soaring commodity prices, additional federal stimulus, and government bond yields on the rise are all raising the specter of inflation. Furthermore, there is growing concern that stocks - and tech ones in particular - are now at valuations disconnected from reality. Is the changing macro climate about to send the bull market into retreat? Too early to tell, but it does signal that a more prudent approach to investing might be a good move right now. And that will bring us to dividend stocks. Investors want a pad, something to protect their portfolio in case of a market drop, and dividends offer just that. These profit-sharing payments to stockholders provide a steady income stream, that typically stays reliable even in a downturn. RBC Capital analysts have been doing some of the footwork for us, pinpointing dividend-paying stocks that have kept up high yields, just above 10%. Opening up the TipRanks database, we examine the details behind those payments to find out what else makes these stocks compelling buys. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) First up, Annaly Capital Management, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Annaly holds a portfolio of commercial real estate with a heavy focus on retail (31%) and office (29%) spaces. Other large investments include multifamily dwellings, hotels, and healthcare properties. The company has over $100 billion total assets. In the company’s 4Q20 results, Annaly showed a 5.1% economic return for Q4, far stronger than the 1.8% reported for 2020 as a whole. EPS came in at 60 cents per common share, and more than covered the regular quarterly dividend of 22 cents. This is the third quarter in a row with the dividend at that level; at the annualized rate of 88 cents per common share, the dividend is yielding 10.7%. This is head and shoulder above the ~2% yield found among peer companies in the financial sector. Annaly has a long history of adjusting its dividend payment to fit with earnings, making it a reliable payer. Also of interest to investors, Annaly finished Q4 with $8.7 billion in unencumbered assets, including cash on hand. The company used this deep pocket to authorize a $1.5 billion common stock repurchase program, in a move to return capital to shareholders and bolster share prices. RBC’s 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee likes what he sees in Annaly’s performance, writing, “We continue to favor Annaly's diversified operating model, strong liquidity and portfolio skew towards agency MBS amid current macro backdrop... Annaly has exposure to growth-oriented, credit assets, including residential and commercial mortgage credit and middle markets lending. We believe diversification should allow NLY to pivot between attractive investment opportunities.” In line with these comments, Lee rates NLY an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $9.50 price target. This figure implies a 14% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Overall, there is broad agreement on Wall Street about NLY’s quality, as shown by the 7 to 1 split among the analyst reviews, favoring Buy over Hold and giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are currently trading for $8.22 and their $9 average price target suggests an upside potential of 9.5% from that level. (See NLY stock analysis on TipRanks) Sunoco LP (SUN) From REITs we move over to the energy industry. Sunoco LP is the largest wholesale distributor of motor fuels in the US, and supplies more than 7,300 Sunoco gas stations in 33 states. Among the company’s products are gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, jet fuel, lubricating oils, and kerosene – a full range of petroleum products, sold as both branded and unbranded products. Sunoco also controls 13 storage terminals that maintain a secure supply for delivery to retailers. At the retail end, Sunoco provides equipment to gas stations – from pumps to payment services. This company’s diversified business has allowed Sunoco to remain profitable during the corona pandemic crisis. EPS did come in negative in Q1, when demand fell at the height of the crisis, but quickly rebounded in Q2 and has shown year-over-year gains in each quarter since. Q4 EPS was 77 cents, up from 75 cents in the year-ago quarter. Distributable cash flow in the quarter was down year-over-year, from $120 million to $97 million, and the company announced a quarterly dividend of 82.5 cents per common share. This was held steady from the prior quarter – and in fact, has been held steady at this level since November 2016. Sunoco has been paying out a reliable dividend for the past 8 years. The current payment annualizes to $3.30 per share, and gives a yield of 10.6%. Covering SUN for RBC, analyst Elvira Scotto notes that the recent Arctic storm patterns in the continental US have negatively impacted sales volumes but remains buoyed by other aspects. “SUN maintained its 2021 guidance and noted improvement in volumes in January. We do not expect the recent weather conditions to have a meaningful impact to SUN's 2021 volumes,” said the 5-star analyst. “We believe SUN shows investors sizable current income with an improved balance sheet. We expect SUN to maintain its distribution and expect distribution coverage to improve over time.” Scotto rates SUN shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) and increased the price target from $36 to $38. The figure implies a 23% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Scotto’s track record, click here) Overall, SUN shares have a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on a range of reviews including 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares have an average price target of $33.50, which gives an 8% upside potential from the current trading price of $31. (See SUN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Experts say borrowers should still move quickly, in case rates go even higher.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline is sparking renewed interest in shipping Canadian oil-sands crude by rail, and that comes with its own environmental risks.Cenovus Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. have increasingly turned to trains to move their crude, with oil exports by rail from Canada more than tripling since July. Now, Gibson Energy Inc. -- an oil shipping company that signed a 10-year contract with ConocoPhillips to process oil-sands crude before loading it at its train terminal -- expects other producers to follow suit.Without Keystone XL, which was scheduled to enter service in 2023, rail is poised to become a more important way for Canadian oil to reach U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, which need the heavy crude to replace declining supplies from Mexico and Venezuela. That means the risk of derailments may also rise.“Those U.S. refineries need that heavy crude oil produced by Canada,” Sean Brown, Calgary-based Gibson’s chief financial officer, said in a conference call Tuesday. “Discussions continue to heat up.”Gibson expects that by the third or fourth quarter it will start a 50,000-barrel-a-day facility that will maximize the crude content in rail shipments by removing diluent used to move the crude through pipelines to its terminal in Hardisty, Alberta.Plans for other diluent recovery units, or DRUs, are also emerging.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong unveiled its first stamp-duty increase on stock trades since 1993, sparking a broad selloff in the $7.6 trillion market and sending shares of the city’s exchange to their biggest plunge in more than five years.The plan for a trading-tax hike to 0.13% from 0.10% is part of a raft of new measures announced in Hong Kong’s budget on Wednesday that included increased spending to help residents weather the pandemic. Even as the city’s economy has plunged over the past year, stock prices and trading have surged amid a global market boom.Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index closed 3% lower on Wednesday, led by a 8.8% tumble in Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. That’s even after the bourse operator reported record annual earnings on Wednesday. Mainland-based funds sold a record $2.6 billion worth of Hong Kong stocks through exchange links with Shenzhen and Shanghai. That comes after 38 days of net purchases from north of the border.Calvin Tai, HKEX interim chief executive officer, said in an earnings call that the bourse operator wasn’t consulted by the government on its decision to hike the stamp duty.“The impact will be significant,” said Kingston Lin, managing director of the asset management department at Canfield Securities in Hong Kong, ahead of the announcement by the city. “The market is doing very well and, of course, it will bring more revenue to the government. But higher transaction costs will be a concern for the exchange.”The government announced spending measures of more than HK$120 billion ($15.5 billion) to alleviate economic hardship for city residents struggling after a two-year economic recession.The trading tax hike is due to be in place on Aug. 1 and the government expects it to generate an extra HK$12 billion a year, local media including Apple Daily and NowTV reported, citing unidentified people. In the 2019/2020 fiscal year, the duty contributed HK$33.2 billion in revenue.The move risks damping a trading boom that has gripped the city and propelled earnings at the exchange. The bourse on Wednesday reported that profit rose 23% to a record HK$11.5 billion in 2020, helped by a 60% jump in stock trading. Its shares have surged about 150% from a low last year, making it the world’s biggest by market value.“Whilst we are disappointed about the government’s decision to raise stamp duty for stock transactions, we recognize that such a levy is an important source of government revenue,” an exchange spokesperson said. “HKEX looks forward to continue working closely with all its stakeholders to drive the continued success, resiliency, vibrancy and attractiveness of Hong Kong’s capital markets.”Analysts at Citigroup Inc. estimated that the increased stamp duty will raise trading costs by 6% to 15%, pressing down trading volumes and crimping the exchange’s earnings per share by 3% to 7%.From the archive: Europe’s Tax on Trading Gets a Stay of ExecutionHong Kong is an outlier when it comes to taxing stock transactions, with markets such as the U.S. and rival Singapore refraining. Even so, talk of implementing a tax on financial transactions has recently been rekindled by some Democrats in the U.S. after the recent trading frenzy in GameStop Corp. shares.(Adds comment from HKEX interim CEO in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent surge in shares linked to leisure and tourism shows there is still plenty of money to to be made on the reopening trade.Macau casino stocks jumped on Tuesday by their most in nearly two-and-a-half months after the gambling hub reopened its doors to quarantine-free travel from mainland China. U.K.’s travel and entertainment shares soared after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to reopen the economy.Korean travel agencies climbed on Wednesday as the country’s first shipments of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines began while Japanese transportation stocks also gained on speculation that pandemic restrictions will be eased.With more than 213 million doses of coronavirus vaccines administered across 95 countries globally, optimism about a reopening in economies and a resumption in travel is returning. Analysts say that trades betting on the reopening of economies have room to rally despite recent gains in commodities and cyclical stocks.“Reopening plays including tourism and airline stocks will continue to benefit from the easing of rules and vaccinations,” said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities (Singapore) Pte., adding he sees these shares as “short-term trades” until the global economy is back to its pre-pandemic levels.An analysis by Bloomberg Economics’ economist Maeva Cousin shows that of the world’s largest 40 economies, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, Spain and Italy faced the biggest net losses when airports and hotels closed and so have the most to gain when the Covid-19 crisis finally ends.GLOBAL INSIGHT: Who Wins Most When Post-Covid Tourism Resumes?On the flip side, investors holding pandemic winners are now facing steep losses. Clinic-glove makers are an example. Malaysia’s top four manufacturers have lost more than $5 billion of their value as global vaccine rollouts accelerate and short sellers pile in. Almost all of these glove makers are trading at record low forward earnings estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Adds U.K. share move in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Bitcoin's average daily range to date in 2021 is $3,765.

    Bitcoin plummeted as much as 17% on Tuesday as investors grew nervous at sky-high valuations, triggering the liquidation of leveraged bets and sparking a sell-off across cryptocurrency markets. The world's biggest cryptocurrency was facing its biggest daily drop in a month, falling to as low as $45,000. Ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation that often moves in tandem with bitcoin, also dropped more than 20% to $1,410, down over 30% from last week's record peak.

    The strategy has also contributed to higher gas fees and blockchain bloat.

    Yahoo Finance speaks with the lead activist investor that has launched a new campaign at struggling Kohl's.