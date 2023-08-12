Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.57 on the 2nd of January, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Walmart's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Walmart's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 81.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Walmart Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.88 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.28. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.9% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Walmart has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.9% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Walmart Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Walmart that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

