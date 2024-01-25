Walnut Hills Retirement Community hosting Hiring Party Thursday, Feb, 1

WALNUT CREEK – Walnut Hills Retirement Community in Walnut Creek will hold a Hiring Party for nurses and nursing assistants on Thursday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. inside the South Entrance of the Nursing Home, 4748 Olde Pump St.

The free event will offer information about career opportunities at Walnut Hills for RNs, LPNs and STNAs.

“We have an outstanding team of dedicated, caring individuals who give of themselves every day to serve our residents and their families,” said Jessie Baker, human resources director. “Our Hiring Party is on opportunity for like-minded RNs, LPNs, and STNAs to learn about our organization and to see how they can fulfill a desire to make a difference in the lives of older adults at Walnut Hills.”

On-site interviews will be available, and attendees are invited to enjoy complimentary snacks and sign up for great door prizes.

“We’ll be giving away a Lippincott stethoscope, a nursing bag, a $100 gas card, two Yetis, and a lunch bag with a McDonald’s gift card,” added Baker. “We encourage nurses and nursing assistants to come sign up for the door prizes and learn about the opportunities to join the five-star team at Walnut Hills.”

Questions can be directed to Baker at 330-893-3200, Ext. 1304.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Walnut Hills Retirement in Walnut Creek holding Hiring Party