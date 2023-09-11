Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Charter Communications, Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) stocks gained Monday amid reports of the companies nearing a carriage deal likely to end cable blackout.

Hours ahead of “Monday Night Football,” which airs on Disney’s pay-TV network ESPN, the companies will likely reach a deal allowing millions of Charter cable customers to watch the game, CNBC reports.

Also Read: Future of Charter Communications Amid Disney Programming Dispute: Analyst Weighs

Disney and Charter are embroiled in a bitter battle over carriage fees, with Charter alleging Disney is demanding higher prices for its channels without waiving charges for its streaming services to Charter customers.

Meanwhile, Disney maintained offering Charter the most favorable terms on rates, distribution, packaging, and advertising, and Charter had refused to enter into a new agreement reflecting market-based terms.

The dispute since August left millions of customers without Disney TV channels, including ESPN, FX, and Disney Channel.

Price Actions: DIS shares traded higher by 2.53% at $83.62 on the last check Monday. CHTR shares traded higher by 3.16% at $435.76.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Walt Disney and Charter Communications Stock Are Trading Higher Monday - What's Going On? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.