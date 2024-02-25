What Is The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Walt Disney’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Walt Disney Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, Walt Disney seems to be fairly priced at around 9.03% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Walt Disney today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $98.82, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Walt Disney’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Walt Disney generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Walt Disney's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DIS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DIS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Walt Disney has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Walt Disney, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

