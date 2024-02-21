Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Walt Disney:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$10b ÷ (US$198b - US$31b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Walt Disney has an ROCE of 6.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 9.1%.

See our latest analysis for Walt Disney

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Walt Disney compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Walt Disney .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Walt Disney doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 6.2%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Walt Disney's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Walt Disney's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Walt Disney has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you want to continue researching Walt Disney, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While Walt Disney isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.