Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock falls 3.8% in past week as three-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shareholders, since the share price is down 26% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 40%. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 14% in a month. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

After losing 3.8% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, Walt Disney's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 5.4% each year. The share price decline of 9% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Walt Disney has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Walt Disney will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

Walt Disney shareholders are down 19% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Is Walt Disney cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

