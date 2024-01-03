Walt Disney lands ValueAct support via deal as it faces fight with Trian

(Reuters) — Walt Disney and ValueAct Capital Management have entered a deal to consult the activist investor on strategic matters through meetings with the entertainment giant's board and management.

San Francisco-based ValueAct, well known for working collaboratively with target companies, had built a large stake in Walt Disney late last year, sources told Reuters in November.

Its exact stake in the company could not be immediately determined.

ValueAct said it will support the Disney board's recommended nominees for election to the company's board at the 2024 annual shareholder meeting.

In December, activist investor Nelson Peltz nominated himself and former Walt Disney executive James "Jay" Rasulo to the board of the 100-year-old media company, in his second attempt this year to gain sway over the firm's strategy.

Peltz's Trian Fund Management, which owns roughly $3 billion worth of Disney shares, had called off an earlier proxy campaign against the conglomerate in February after CEO Bob Iger unveiled sweeping restructuring plans and promised billions in cost cuts.

However, the New York-based fund is unsatisfied with Iger's changes, saying Disney has "woefully underperformed its peers and its potential".

