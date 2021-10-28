U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,588.40
    +36.72 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,655.81
    +165.12 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,407.56
    +171.73 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +35.06 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    -0.97 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.00
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    +0.0079 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    +0.0250 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3030
    -0.5070 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,440.36
    +2,424.09 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,479.57
    +60.20 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.13
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Walton Family Foundation to Support Quality Environmental Journalism with PBS NewsHour forum "Tipping Point: River on the Brink"

·4 min read

Live forum will deep-dive into the threats that face the Colorado River and the looming crisis for the people of the Southwest

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, the Walton Family Foundation today announced a new two-year grant to support the PBS NewsHour, as it launches Tipping Point, a two-year cross-platform reporting effort on the environment. The Tipping Point series will elevate to a national audience the urgent and complex threat of climate change while also spotlighting efforts already underway aimed at adapting, mitigating and reversing the tide of a warming world.

Tipping Point will present an hour-long live event on November 10, 2021, to explore the nexus between climate and the fate of the Colorado River Basin. Hosted by PBS NewsHour science correspondent Miles O'Brien in Phoenix, the program will foster a solutions-based dialogue with thought leaders in areas of science, agriculture, municipal water, Native American communities and conservation.

"In the face of growing populations and a rapidly changing climate, the need to create a healthy and sustainable Colorado River Basin that can serve the needs of communities, farmers and ranchers and future generations has never been more urgent," said Moira Mcdonald, director of the Walton Family Foundation's Environment Program. "The 'Tipping Point' series is part of the Walton Family Foundation's grantmaking efforts to support quality journalism that educates the public, ensures a fact-based conversation on critical issues and elevates the voices of communities working on these issues, including solving the water crisis in the Colorado River Basin."

The American West has been in the grips of a historic drought with 60% of Western states under severe, extreme or exceptional drought. Lake Mead has already reached an all-time low of 1,075 ft, triggering federal water cuts with projections indicating increasingly dire conditions for the Colorado River Basin states. This means all of the region's communities and interests must work together to promote water conservation in the face of climate change, focusing on promoting healthy watersheds and improving and protecting flows within the Colorado River Basin.

A recent poll found around two thirds of voters in both Arizona and Colorado believe that the availability of water is a very urgent issue, with voters showing particular concern over the availability for farmers and ranchers in the region. This sense of urgency transcends partisanship.

"As the impacts of our climate crisis mount, reporting that we have planned with Tipping Point has never been more important," said Sara Just, PBS NewsHour executive producer and a WETA SVP. "The climate crisis is undoubtedly one of the most important stories of our time. We are grateful to the Walton Family Foundation and other funders for their commitment to supporting this deeply reported climate coverage on the NewsHour."

Host Miles O'Brien will joined by the following guests:

  • Bidtah Becker, member of the Navajo Nation, attorney with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, and Leadership Team member for the Water and Tribes Initiative in the Colorado Basin

  • John Boelts, Arizona Farm Bureau first vice president and Arizona farmer

  • John Fleck, professor of practice in Water Policy and Governance in the Department of Economics and director of the Water Resources Program, University of New Mexico

  • Jennifer Pitt, Colorado River Program Director, Audubon Society

  • Kathryn Sorensen, director of Research and professor of practice at the Morrison Institute for Public Policy, Arizona State University

  • Brad Udall, senior Water & Climate research scientist at the Colorado Water Institute, Colorado State University

The event will be streamed live from Dobbins Lookout, South Mountain Park, Phoenix.

About the Walton Family Foundation
The Walton Family Foundation is, at its core, a family-led foundation. Three generations of the descendants of our founders, Sam and Helen Walton, and their spouses, work together to lead the foundation and create access to opportunity for people and communities. We work in three areas: improving K-12 education, protecting rivers and oceans and the communities they support, and investing in our home region of Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas-Mississippi Delta. To learn more, visit waltonfamilyfoundation.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walton-family-foundation-to-support-quality-environmental-journalism-with-pbs-newshour-forum-tipping-point-river-on-the-brink-301411022.html

SOURCE Walton Family Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer: Democratic Senator Manchin upends Biden's hope to reshape economy

    Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has leveraged his party's slim majority in Congress to reshape President Joe Biden's spending bill, slashing its initial price tag of $3.5 trillion and blocking policy proposals on climate and social programs. In a 50-50 Senate where all Republicans oppose the spending plan, Democrats can only pass it if every one of their members signs on and Vice President Kamala Harris casts a tie-breaking vote. That means the party has no choice but to bend to Manchin's will if they want the bill to pass.

  • Study: 10 UNESCO forests emit more C02 than they soak up

    Sites containing some of the world’s most treasured forests, including the Yosemite National Park and Indonesia's Sumatra rainforest, have been emitting more heat-trapping carbon dioxide than they have absorbed in recent years, a U.N.-backed report said. According to the report released Thursday, factors like logging, wildfires and clearance of land for agriculture are to blame. The Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature and UNESCO, the U.N.'s cultural and educational agency, said their report provides the first-ever assessment of greenhouse gases produced and absorbed in UNESCO-listed forests.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped 3.7% in early trading Wednesday after the fuel cell stock attracted a huge analyst upgrade following the announcement of a new partnership. Today morning, Plug Power signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable green hydrogen producer Lhyfe at HyVolution, a two-day green hydrogen event being held at Paris. Plug Power and Lhyfe plan to jointly develop green hydrogen plants in Europe with an operating capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) by 2025, along with developing a production site with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

  • Climate Skeptic CEO Says His Gas Company Is 'Carbon Negative'

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few CEOs in the energy industry as vocal about their disdain for climate activism as Nicholas DeIuliis.Rarely a day goes by without DeIuliis, the head of U.S. natural gas producer CNX Resources Corp., taking a shot on Twitter at the politicians and celebrities urging quicker action to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismHa

  • European Corn Risks Being Left in Fields as Gas Crunch Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- European corn farmers are facing the prospect of having to leave crops in fields because of the energy crunch, a fresh sign of how the crisis is heightening the risk of global food inflation.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The grain typically needs

  • Shell posts quarterly loss as charge offsets oil surge

    Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday reported a net loss for the third quarter as a huge sum written off by the energy giant offset a surge in oil prices.

  • How AppHarvest Is Harnessing Wall Street To Fight Climate Change

    By IPO Edge Editorial Staff Thanks to humankind’s trampling, barbarism, and consumption of Earth’s finite resources, capitalism and Mother Nature simply don’t mix. Big industrial buildings billow toxic chemicals into the air, causing climate change. Studies have found that since 1988, 100 corporations have been responsible for 70% of greenhouse gas emissions. It’s hard to […]

  • ‘Multiple pathways to net-zero emissions with or without Congress,’ says a top Biden climate official

    A U.S. delegation joins some 20,000 heads of state, diplomats, government officials and activists that are expected to converge on Glasgow starting this Sunday for roughly two weeks of climate-change meetings that have been called at times the most critical and ambitious of the U.N.'s summits. Treasury's John Morton previews the conference.

  • Turkey's Lake Tuz dries up due to climate change, farming

    For centuries, Lake Tuz in central Turkey has hosted huge colonies of flamingos that migrate and breed there when the weather is warm, feeding on algae in the lake’s shallow waters. This summer, however, a heart-wrenching scene replaced the usual splendid sunset images of the birds captured by wildlife photographer Fahri Tunc. The 1,665 square kilometer (643 square mile) lake — Turkey’s second-largest lake and home to several bird species — has entirely receded this year.

  • Goldman Backs Al Gore’s Investment Firm in Major CO2 Impact Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- The investment firm co-founded by Al Gore is teaming up with industry giants including Goldman Sachs Asset Management to create a new impact venture it says will target private markets with the greatest potential for rapid decarbonization.Generation Investment Management LLP, which oversees $36 billion, said on Wednesday that other co-investors include Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund and Harvard Management Co., who together will provide an undisclosed amount of startup capital t

  • Wildcat Faces Off With Bowl in Adorable Struggle at San Antonio Zoo

    A fishing cat – a medium-sized wildcat from south Asia – was flummoxed by some unusual prey in its enclosure at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas, trying numerous times to nab a large stainless steel bowl floating in a water feature.This video, which the zoo said was taken on October 25, shows Dusky the fishing cat pouncing on the basin in myriad ways.“Turns out Dusky’s toughest challenger yet is a metal bowl,” the zoo wrote. Credit: San Antonio Zoo via Storyful

  • PSEG and Ørsted Support New Jersey's Clean Energy Future With Strategic Offshore Wind Transmission Proposals

    NEWARK, N.J., October 28, 2021 /3BL Media/ - PSEG and Ørsted today announce that the companies have submitted several joint proposals for offshore wind transmission that support New Jersey’s ambiti...

  • Why Icon's plan to 3D-print homes at scale in the Austin area is pivotal

    Up until now, this technology has largely been deployed at a very small scale, or in impoverished areas of other countries. But construction could start in early 2022 on Central Texas' first "neighborhood" of 3D-printed homes, under a partnership between startup Icon and homebuilder Lennar. According to the announcement, it will be the largest 3D-printed community in the world to date.

  • The biggest mistakes buyers make when shopping for an electric car

    Your next car may be electric. But buying one involves considerations you might not be accustomed to, even if you’ve bought cars many times.

  • Australian iron ore baron bets big on global green revolution

    Australian iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest wants to turn his company, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, into the world's biggest green energy group, but critics say his targets are a stretch even for a man who built the world's fourth-largest iron ore producer from scratch in just over a decade. Forrest has spent the global pandemic crisscrossing the globe, announcing a string of green energy projects from Papua New Guinea to Brazil in plans that have both intrigued and irked investors because of their grand ambition and lack of detail. But this month, Forrest tantalisingly laid out his most specific target yet: to produce 15 million tonnes a year of green hydrogen by 2030, which could be sold to customers in Asia as either green hydrogen or green ammonia, used for fertiliser.

  • Shell says break-up of group would not work in real life

    Royal Dutch Shell hit back on Thursday against an activist fund's call for the company to break up, with top executives saying its businesses operate better together than apart. Hedge fund Third Point, which has built a large stake in Shell, on Wednesday called for the oil major to split into multiple companies to improve its performance. The push was the latest broadside against global oil and gas giants, who have faced calls from governments and climate-conscious investors to shift to renewable energy while still meeting current high levels of fossil fuel demand.

  • Food Giants Try Carbon Labels to Solve Their Climate Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- How green are those breakfast sausages on your plate? What about the Lay’s potato chips you’ll snack on later? And that Perrier to wash them down?Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeNestle SA, Pepsico Inc. and local brands are among the 27 companies backing a project that calculates a product’s environmental impact from farm to

  • The Rising Sustainability Challenge

    Vertical indoor farms are helping farmers reach incredible heights in sustainability.

  • Tree Limb Falls On Cars In New Jersey, Killing 1

    Strong winds brought down trees across the Tri-State Area, and in New Jersey, a woman was killed after a branch fell while she was driving; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

  • 7 Best Hybrid Cars (and the Prius isn't one)

    With the auto industry pivoting toward complete electrification, it shouldn't be surprising that the development of new hybrid cars has basically screeched to a halt. Toyota/Lexus makes the bulk of them, while only Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Ford offer them at all.