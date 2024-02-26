Walton Family Sells $1.5 Billion of Walmart Stock After Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Members of the Walton family sold roughly $1.5 billion worth of Walmart Inc. stock at the end of last week as shares hovered near a record high.

The Walton Family Holdings Trust sold about 8.82 million shares between Feb. 21 and Feb. 23, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission filings from late Friday. The notifications were filed on behalf of Alice, Jim and Rob Walton.

Walmart has climbed about 11% this year, outperforming the 3% advance in the S&P Retail Select Industry Index. Its shares closed at an all-time high on Feb. 20 after the retailer’s results topped Wall Street’s expectations in the fourth quarter as executives said it’s gaining market share. The company’s initial fiscal-year outlook was also better than some analysts had anticipated.

The family owns about 45% of the retailer’s outstanding shares through the trust and their main investment vehicle, Walton Enterprises, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Alice, Jim and Rob Walton have a combined fortune of $274 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

A media representative for Walmart didn’t respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Kristine Owram.

