Wamo introduces affiliation with Shopify to help e-commerce businesses around the world

Wamo
·2 min read
Wamo
Wamo

LONDON, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wamo, one of the fastest-growing payments platforms for the e-commerce industry, is now affiliated with Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), the global provider of cloud-based, multi-channel services platform, powering thousands of small and medium-sized businesses around the world.

The digital financial services provider Wamo will, going forward, provide clients with an end-to-end solution that combines banking and e-commerce services simultaneously.

Wamo's customers will have access to a highly customized B2B and B2C experience created to boost their e-commerce sites.

After months in development, the company has created a strong solution, in association with e-commerce specialists and businesses, active in the innovation economy.

Wamo’s users will be able to track their income, from the point a consumer checks out in their online businesses. They will also gain insights into customer behaviour and accept payments easier than before.

Thanks to this new, entirely transparent process, Wamo users may now know whether funds are settling, when they will be available for pickup, and when they can be spent.

Recently, Wamo announced that it has started enabling users to create UK-incorporated companies through its mobile app and website for a fee of 99,- GBP.

Enabling customers of Wamo to have quick access to a combination of tools to conveniently start, manage, and grow a digital business, from one single location, thanks to this one-of-a-kind e-commerce-focused combination.

The company is currently one of the digital banks with the quickest growth in the current climate. The institution recently raised €1.75 million, and in the first nine months of 2022, transactions totalled more than €350 million.

Operating since 2021, Wamo currently has more than 3,000 clients and is expected to develop significantly over the next 12 months. It expects 2022 to end with over €500 million in transactions, and 2023 will see three times that amount.

Wamo, which has been in operation for two years, today provides services to customers in over 30 countries across the UK, Europe, and beyond, for more than 80 nationalities, worldwide.

CONTACT: Pedrosa IR ir@pedrosa.uk


