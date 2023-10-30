All WanaBana apple cinnamon pouches recalled for potentially elevated levels of lead: FDA

Parents and caregivers are being advised to avoid giving WanaBana apple cinnamon pouches to children because the fruit puree product may contain elevated levels of lead.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should not be given to children.

This includes all lot codes and expiration dates for the pouches, which are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.

WanaBana has agreed to voluntarily recall the pouches, according to the FDA, regardless of their expiration.

For any toddlers or young children who may have consumed the product, parents and caretakers are encouraged to consult the child's healthcare provider about getting a blood test, the FDA advises.

The FDA is advising parents and caregivers to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to children because it may contain elevated levels of lead.

An investigation by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found four children with elevated lead levels in their blood, which indicated potential acute lead toxicity.

According to the FDA, the investigation by the North Carolina state agencies identified the WanaBana pouches as a potential shared source of the exposure. When the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services analyzed multiple lots of the WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree, it found extremely high concentrations of lead.

What are the signs and symptoms of lead toxicity?

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of all ages and health statuses. Exposure to lead is often difficult to identify, according to the FDA, and most children have no obvious immediate symptoms.

Exposure to lead can only be diagnosed through clinical testing, and signs and symptoms of lead toxicity varies, based on exposure.

Here are some symptoms of short-term lead exposure:

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Long-term exposure to lead could have additional symptoms, including:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

What does lead exposure do?

Lead exposure can seriously harm a child's health and lead to long-term health effects, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, including:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

This can lead to negative effects on learning and focus, the CDC notes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WanaBana fruit pouch recall: Apple cinnamon flavor may be high in lead