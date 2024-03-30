Wanda to Cede Control of Its Mall Unit in $8.3 Billion Deal
(Bloomberg) -- Dalian Wanda agreed to cede control of its shopping mall unit in a deal worth 60 billion yuan ($8.3 billion).
Investors led by PAG will hold a combined stake of 60% in the business, according to a statement on Saturday.
