Wanda to Cede Control of Its Mall Unit in $8.3 Billion Deal

Benzinga

Though many of the top asset managers and investors are investing in, or at least open to crypto and Bitcoin, a few remain hesitant to adopt the asset. Most prominent among the anti-Bitcoin camp is legendary investor Warren Buffett. Buffett's strategy of investing in solid companies that continuously generate cash and value has been hugely successful. This has allowed his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to sustain itself through market peaks and troughs. Don't Miss: If you invested $100 in DOGE