Wanda Health becoming "truly an AI-driven healthcare organisation"

London, UK --News Direct-- NetScientific PLC

Wanda Health Inc CEO Tom Smith visits the Proactive London studio to speak with Thomas Warner about the company's journey toward becoming "truly an AI-driven healthcare organisation."

Smith reveals more about what makes the Wanda's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution unique and lays out his plans for the platform in the future.

Wanda Health is backed by NetScientific PLC.

