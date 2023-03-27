U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,027.00
    +25.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,658.00
    +224.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,927.00
    +36.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.90
    +21.20 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.70
    +1.44 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.00
    -33.80 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.25 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0775
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5020
    +0.1220 (+3.61%)
     

  • Vix

    21.37
    -1.24 (-5.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6770
    +0.9760 (+0.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,741.67
    -193.61 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.92
    -14.46 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.77
    +77.32 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Wanda Health becoming "truly an AI-driven healthcare organisation"

News Direct
·1 min read

London, UK --News Direct-- NetScientific PLC

Wanda Health Inc CEO Tom Smith visits the Proactive London studio to speak with Thomas Warner about the company's journey toward becoming "truly an AI-driven healthcare organisation."

Smith reveals more about what makes the Wanda's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution unique and lays out his plans for the platform in the future.

Wanda Health is backed by NetScientific PLC.

