Wanda Inks Deal With Mall Unit’s Backers to Avoid Repayment

(Bloomberg) -- Dalian Wanda Group Co. has reached an agreement with the pre-IPO investors in its mall operating unit, averting an immediate repayment for not listing shares in the entity this year.

Under the new deal, private equity firm PAG and investors will hold about 60% in Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., according to a statement on Tuesday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., controlled by billionaire Wang Jianlin, will remain as the single largest shareholder with a 40% stake.

Wanda was due to repay 30 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) plus interest before the end of the year to the pre-IPO investors in Zhuhai Wanda. The Chinese conglomerate was offering to give new shares to the investors at a valuation of about 100 billion yuan, which is half of what the unit fetched in a 2021 funding round before a planned initial public offering, people familiar with the matter have said.

The new shareholding structure will give Zhuhai Wanda’s pre-IPO investors more oversight of the mall operating unit. It could also make it easier to win regulatory approval for the IPO, people familiar with the matter have said.

