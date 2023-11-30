Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,563.25
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,581.00
    +93.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,051.75
    +28.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.62
    -0.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    2,046.70
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0978
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2710
    -0.0650 (-1.50%)
     

  • Vix

    12.98
    +0.29 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2696
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1060
    +0.0520 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,786.36
    -270.77 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    780.23
    -5.27 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.46
    -31.78 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,242.77
    -78.45 (-0.24%)
     

Wanda Properties says extension on $600 million bond repayment gains early consent from holders

Reuters
·1 min read
Headquarters of Dalian Wanda Group, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese real estate firm Wanda Properties International, a unit of conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, said on Thursday it had received early consent approval from bondholders to extend the repayment on a $600 million guaranteed bond due 2024.

The regulatory filing in Hong Kong said those voting in favour of the extension represented more than 99.3% of the aggregate principal amount of the bonds.

Wanda Properties is still seeking final approval to extend the payment date of its $600 million 7.25% note to Dec. 29, 2024 from the current maturity date of Jan. 29, at a meeting of bondholders on Dec. 13 this year.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Advertisement