Wanda Properties says extension on $600 million bond repayment gains early consent from holders

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese real estate firm Wanda Properties International, a unit of conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, said on Thursday it had received early consent approval from bondholders to extend the repayment on a $600 million guaranteed bond due 2024.

The regulatory filing in Hong Kong said those voting in favour of the extension represented more than 99.3% of the aggregate principal amount of the bonds.

Wanda Properties is still seeking final approval to extend the payment date of its $600 million 7.25% note to Dec. 29, 2024 from the current maturity date of Jan. 29, at a meeting of bondholders on Dec. 13 this year.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jamie Freed)