U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,881.50
    -17.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,385.00
    -124.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,227.00
    -52.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.60
    -17.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.78
    -0.86 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.20
    -11.80 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.66 (-2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.35
    -4.60 (-16.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3876
    -0.0045 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.8280
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,822.69
    +2,300.30 (+4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.81
    -6.84 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,588.53
    +105.10 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,393.84
    -269.66 (-0.91%)
     

What's on TV this week: 'Coming 2 America' and 'WandaVision' finale

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·5 min read

This week is a major one for streaming releases, as ViacomCBS launches Paramount+, and its competitors flood the channel with originals. Amazon Prime has its Coming to America sequel premiering this week, Netflix already released a Notorious B.I.G. documentary and has another documentary lined up titled Murder Among the Mormons.

HBO Max is digging into personality tests with its latest documentary Persona, but the biggest release is likely the season finale of WandaVision on Friday morning (please, save the spoilers for at least a day or two). Disney+ is doubling up this week too, as it releases Raya and the Last Dragon as a Premier Access VOD that will cost $30 on top of your subscription to watch at home at the same time it's released in theaters. Otherwise, movie fans can check out the Monster Hunter flick on Ultra HD Blu-ray, and Netflix has a new Pacific Rim anime series.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access VOD - 3/5 3 AM)

  • All My Life (VOD)

  • Monster Hunter (4K)

  • She's the Man

  • War of the Worlds (4K)

  • Zappa

  • Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks

  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5)

  • Sea of Solitude (Switch)

  • Postal Redux (PS4)

  • Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch)

  • Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition

Tuesday

  • Biggie: I Got A Story to Tell, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Word Party (S5), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Race Across the World (season premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Clippers/Celtics, TNT, 7:30 PM

  • Suns/Lakers, TNT, 10 PM

  • The Flash (season premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 8 PM

  • Young Rock, NBC, 8 PM

  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM

  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM

  • Basketball Wives, VH1, 8 PM

  • Queen Sugar, OWN, 8 PM

  • Finding Your Roots, PBS, 8 PM

  • Kenan, NBC, 8:30 PM

  • This is Us, NBC, 9 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

  • Soul of a Nation (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM

  • FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM

  • New Amsterdam (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Moxie, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Hello, Me, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Murder Among the Mormons, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Design Star: Next Gen, Discovery+, 3 AM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

  • Name That Tune (season finale), Fox, 8 PM

  • The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM

  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM

  • Call Your Mother, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Blues/Ducks, NBC SN, 9:30 PM

  • Snowfall, FX, 10 PM

  • The Con (spring premiere), ABC, 10 PM

  • Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM

  • Resident Alien, Syfy, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

Thursday

  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • The Real World Homecoming: New York (series premiere), Paramount+, 3 AM

  • 60 Minutes+, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • Pacific Rim: The Black (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Pokemon Journeys: The Series (spring premiere), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Raptors/Celtics, TNT, 7 PM

  • Heat/Pelicans, TNT, 9 PM

  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM

  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM

  • B Positive, CBS, 8:30 PM

  • Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Chase, ABC, 9 PM

  • Go-Big Show, TBS, 9 PM

  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

  • The Unicorn, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Clarice, CBS, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Coming 2 America, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • WandaVision (season finale), Disney+, 3 AM

  • Boss Level, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Dogwashers, Netflix, 3 AM

  • City of Ghosts (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Sentinelle, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • Wynonna Earp (spring premiere), Syfy, 10 PM

  • Reset (season finale), Vice, 12 AM

Saturday

  • The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Circle of Deception, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Snow Animals, BBC America, 8 PM

  • Apollo 11: Quarantine, CNN, 9 PM

  • Devil May Care, Syfy, 12 AM

Sunday

  • Ride with Norman Reedus , AMC+, 3 AM

  • Peyton's Places (season finale), ESPN+, 3 AM

  • The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards, CW, 8 PM

  • Boiling Point, BET, 8 PM

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • Vice (season premiere), Showtime, 8 PM

  • Oprah with Meghan and Harry, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • American Gods, Starz, 8 PM

  • Allen v. Farrow , HBO, 9 PM

  • Men in Kilts, Starz, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM

  • The Luminaries, Starz, 9:30 PM

  • Good Girls (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM

  • Who Wants to be a Millionaire? In the Hot Seat, ABC, 10 PM

  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 10 PM

  • Supervillain, Showtime, 10 PM

  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

Recommended Stories

  • EA delays the next Need for Speed to focus on Battlefield

    Criterion Games is helping out with the next Battlefield game, which is due out in the fall.

  • 'The Sinking City' developer says its game was illegally uploaded to Steam

    On Monday, the studio shared a lengthy blog post and video detailing its allegations against Nacon.

  • The Cash app's parent company is now running its own bank

    Square Financial Services is bringing financing for Square sellers in-house.

  • Twitter will label tweets with misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines

    Twitter will label tweets with “misleading” information about COVID-19 vaccines and ban accounts that repeatedly break its rules.

  • Apple's next iPhone could feature a smaller display notch and larger battery

    According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the 2021 iPhone won't feature a drastically different design than its predecessor but could come with a smaller notch.

  • Apple reopens all 270 of its US stores, for now

    For the first time in nearly a year, all 270 Apple Stores in the US are open.

  • 'The Binding of Isaac: Repentance' heads to Switch and PlayStation later this year

    The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will make its way to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the third quarter of 2021

  • Shake Shack's Founder On Industry's COVID-19 Recovery, Why Full Service Dining Is Hardest Hit

    Full-service restaurants are bearing the brunt of the pandemic because the business model is not one that makes guests feel comfortable, Union Square Hospitality Group CEO and Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) founder Danny Meyer said on "Bloomberg Markets." Why Full-Service Restaurants Are Most Impacted: A full-service restaurant, if permitted to open in the first place, will typically have a greeter at the door, multiple servers or waiters, a sommelier and other potential "touchpoints," Meyer said. Restaurants in New York City, as an example, were dealt a much-needed lifeline when the city made outdoor dining a permanent staple, the restaurant entrepreneur said. Such an initiative would have never been dreamed of prior to the pandemic, he said. The best part is that outdoor dining adds additional seating capacity above and beyond what was previously allowed, Meyer said. On the other side of the spectrum, the fast-casual or quick service group was able to show a much stronger or quicker recovery because it never fully depended on in-dining activity, he said. Related Link: Chipotle, ConAgra CEOs Explain How Digital Is Necessary To Win The Food Battles Meyer On The Restaurant Recovery: Restaurants will hopefully soon be able to take full advantage of the large pent-up demand for dining, Meyer said. People are craving the social experience of dining out in a public space and being able to "hearing the sounds and smelling the smells" of a restaurant, he said. At the same time, restaurants will still be able to cater to people who prefer to dine at home, in his view. Restaurants under Union Square's umbrella will likely implement measures that reduce interactions between staff and guests, he said. Some examples include the ability for guests to pay their bill without interacting with the server — and smaller menu choices that highlight "six great items" instead of an overly complicated menu with 15 choices, Meyer said. SPAC Update: Meyer's special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) USHG Acquisition Corp is looking to acquire "culture-driven businesses" across food, beverage and categories like health or e-commerce. While Meyer is a restaurateur by profession, his many years of experience have led him to realize that "hospitality as a business principle applies across all industries," he said. A company's ultimate success is derived 49% from execution, while the larger 51% relates to keeping all stakeholders happy and satisfied, he said. "We are at a time when what you do, as well as you do it, is no longer enough to distinguish your company as being the best in its field." See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaOnline Food Ordering Company Olo Files For IPO: What We Know So Far© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Definition of madness: Checking J.J. Watt's (non-existent) Peloton bio for clues on his free agency

    Where will J.J. Watt sign? He won't be breaking it on Peloton.

  • Harden's triple-double helps Nets escape in OT against Spurs

    While Kevin Durant has to sit down, James Harden keeps stepping up. Harden had 30 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a collapse in the final seconds of regulation to beat the Spurs 124-113 in overtime on Monday night, snapping a 17-game losing streak in San Antonio. Harden had his seventh triple-double in 22 games with Brooklyn since being traded from Houston, where he plays again Wednesday.

  • 4 reasons for former Texans DE J.J. Watt to pick the Cardinals

    Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has picked the Arizona Cardinals. Here are four reasons that could have been appealing.

  • My late, reluctant trip to 'Mass Effect Andromeda'

    After years of putting it off, I finally jumped into Mass Effect Andromeda.

  • ‘Queens Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy Glitters in Green Gown & Matching Heels at Golden Globes

    The Dior dress took 300 hours to make.

  • Former Texas coach Tom Herman joining Chicago Bears

    Herman has agreed to join the Bears in an analyst role, and the move is viewed as an opportunity for him to learn the NFL game and work with the Bears' offensive staff.

  • Minimum wage hike all but dead in big COVID relief bill

    Democrats' hopes of including a minimum wage increase in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill seemed all but dead as the Senate prepared to debate its own version of the House-passed aid package. Four days after the chamber’s parliamentarian said Senate rules forbid inclusion of a straight-out minimum wage increase in the relief measure, Democrats on Monday seemed to have exhausted their most realistic options for quickly salvaging the pay hike. “At this moment, we may not have a path but I hope we can find one” for pushing the federal pay floor to $15 an hour, said No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Richard Durbin of Illinois.

  • Instagram will let four users go live in a single stream

    Instagram is expanding Live to be able to accommodate more than two broadcasters in a single stream.

  • Your Horoscope for the Week of February 28

    Everything you need to know for the upcoming week.

  • Apple's AirPods Pro fall to $190 at Woot

    You can now pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon-owned Woot for $190, a savings of around 25 percent.

  • GameStop surges more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' also rally

    GameStop and other “meme stocks” mounted a late-day rally on Monday, with shares of the video game retailer climbing nearly 32% at one point on little apparent news. Shares of the videogame retailer, along with other stocks favored by retail investors congregating in online forums such as Reddit’s popular WallStreetBets, have roared back in recent sessions after a wild ride in which they soared in late January and tumbled early last month. Along with GameStop, which pared gains to close up 18.3%, cinema chain AMC Entertainment finished up 14.6% and headphone maker Koss added 13.4%.

  • Real Women On the Things They’ve Learned to Love Most About Their Bodies

    Something we don’t talk enough about in the realms of body love, body positivity and body acceptance is that it takes work. Unlearning the heaps of body negative, ableist, classist and racist garbage that contributes to the ways we might hate or dislike our bodies is a journey that we all need to embark on […]