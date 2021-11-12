'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha: House of Harkness' is coming to Disney+

Agatha Harkness is returning to Disney+. A WandaVision spinoff centering on the show's breakout character has been confirmed, with Kathryn Hahn reprising her role in Agatha: House of Harkness. Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision, will take on that same position for the upcoming series, according to Disney.

No other details have been confirmed, and it's not clear when the Marvel Cinematic Universe show will debut. For now, Disney says it's "coming soon." Rumors started swirling about the spinoff last month.

As part of Disney+ Day, the company announced a swathe of new shows and movies that are coming to the streaming service, including a whole bunch of Marvel shows. If you're anything like me, you're probably most looking forward to a continuation of the classic '90s X-Men animated series.

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings landed on Disney+ today. It's one of 13 Marvel movies that are now available to stream in a large IMAX format.