U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,780.25
    -4.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,663.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,209.50
    -66.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.90
    -1.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.72
    +0.73 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    +12.60 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6580
    -0.0100 (-0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    17.09
    +0.49 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3552
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8020
    -0.3240 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,338.03
    -536.58 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.26
    +10.91 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.78
    +16.63 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Wanderport Corporation Announces Plans for Reorganization and Expansion into the Metaverse

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wanderport Corp
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTA MONICA, CA, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC Pink: WDRP), a premier producer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products with a focus on wellness and healthy lifestyle, is pleased to announce its plans for reorganization and expansion into the metaverse.

Wanderport’s management has been considering a number of options to redirect the Company’s operation to focus on a new path with higher growth potential and greater shareholders’ value. As a result, the Company will make a few key adjustments to its business beginning this month.

The reorganization effort will include the reduction of outstanding shares, consolidation of its coffee product offerings, change in the non-fungible token (NFT) business and expansion into the metaverse.

Outstanding Shares Reduction

To improve the capital structure, the Company will continue its efforts to acquire and cancel a number of its restricted Common shares. Tentative agreements have been reached and announcements regarding the share cancellation will be made soon.

Coffee Product Consolidation

The Company will consolidate its coffee offering by moving all its hemp infused Sapa coffee under the Crypto 9 Coffee brand. The coffee will continue to be sold online through its online store and Amazon.

The utility ERC-20 token, Crypto 9, designed as rewards-token, has not been actively used due to the recent high gas fees associated with the Ethereum blockchain. The Company has been exploring options to reduce the cost of usage and plans to implement it sometime this quarter.

NFT

In addition to acquiring NFTs on marketplaces, the Company will begin to produce its own collections. They will be made available on a few key marketplaces such as OpenSea or Foundation. The minting of the first collection is expected to be done next month.

As an incentive, all buyers of NFTs will receive Crypto 9 tokens and domestic buyers will also receive a bag of Crypto 9 coffee.

Metaverse

Metaverse is the new internet evolution, presenting huge business potential in numerous industries. Wanderport plans to expand into this space by offering products and services in areas, including but not limited to: health and wellness, entertainment, travel, and education.

The Company will begin by leveraging existing metaverses such as Decentraland, Sandbox and others to create virtual presence and produce NFT objects for those spaces. Visitors can also conduct commerce by purchasing and selling products and services at those locations.

“NFTs have seen explosive growth in 2021, which helped facilitate the wide adoption of cryptos,” commented Miki Takeuchi, CEO. “We firmly believe that the growth of NFTs along with the metaverse will be exponential in 2022. We are very excited to be an active participant in this space while at the same time creating significant shareholders’ value.”

About Wanderport Corporation

Wanderport Corporation is a premier producer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products with a focus on wellness and healthy lifestyle. Its premium quality Healthy coffee blends are currently being sold in a number of boutique retail stores and online at www.sapacoffee.com, www.crypto9coffee.com and www.amazon.com.

For more information, please visit https://wanderportcorp.com.

Facebook: wanderportcorporation
Twitter: @wanderportcorp
Instagram: wanderportcorp

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements made herein constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, potential volatility in the company’s stock price, increased competition, customer acceptance of new products and services to be offered by the company, and uncertainty of future revenue and profitability and fluctuations in its quarterly operating efforts. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management’s plans and objectives for future operations. While these forward-looking statements and any assumptions upon which they are based are made in good faith and reflect current judgment regarding the direction of the business operations of Wanderport Corporation, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this press release.

Contact:
Wanderport Corporation
www.wanderportcorp.com

Investor Relations:
Miki Takeuchi
ir@wanderportcorp.com
(310) 526-8720


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • 3 Reasons Salesforce Is a Buy After 21% Stock Price Drop

    Salesforce is paving the way for companies to transform operations digitally, and the stock drop offers a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • 'China is uninvestable,' says Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach sends a warning to those looking to put money to work in China.

  • Better Buy: General Electric vs. Honeywell

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) had a disappointing 2021 and underperformed the S&P 500. Then again, the list of companies with heavy exposure to commercial aviation in the midst of a global pandemic that beat the market was pretty short.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Kings are companies that are part of the S&P 500 index and have increased their annual payouts to shareholders annually for at least 50 years. Providing a half-century of annual payout growth signals that a company has a relatively strong underlying business and has been able to survive and thrive through big changes and shakeups along the way. If you're seeking companies that can reliably increase their dividend payouts, read on for a look at five top Dividend King stocks to buy in 2022 and hold for the long term.

  • AT&T exceeds HBO Max subscriber outlook

    Shares of AT&T Inc. are up about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the telecommunications company offered some fourth-quarter metrics ahead of an investor conference.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Short Seller Who Bet Against Wirecard Wagers Tesla Is Overpriced

    (Bloomberg) -- Fraser Perring, the short seller who accused Wirecard AG of fraud years before the German payment processing company’s collapse, is betting Tesla Inc.’s stratospheric valuation will come back down to earth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip, tech shares add to losses

    U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open Wednesday morning to extend a decline in technology shares during the prior trading day.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Starting rich isn't a requirement to become rich from investments in the stock market. A simple $5,000 stock purchase in the right company can be all that it takes -- if it's the right company. Twenty years ago, it wasn't obvious to everyone that Amazon would become the company is it before it became, well, Amazon.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Beyond Meat said its plant-based fried chicken product is coming to KFC locations in the U.S. next week. Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) and KFC said in a joint news release Tuesday that the plant-based fried chicken, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be available at U.S. KFC locations on Monday. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat,” Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said in the news release.

  • Ford Stock Beat Tesla Last Year. Here’s What It Will Do Next.

    Ford stock is on a tear. After rocketing in 2021, and a big start to 2022, here's what could happen next.

  • 3 Reasons to Sell AMD in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has crushed the broader market in the past three years due to rapid growth in the company's revenue and earnings. AMD's performance has been fueled by market share gains against bigger rivals such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its presence in popular products like Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox consoles. It won't be surprising to see AMD sustain its impressive momentum in 2022 and remain a top growth stock thanks to the catalysts it is sitting on.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential

    We talk a lot about the ways to make money in the market, and there’s usually an unspoken assumption that most investing is undertaken as a positive move. It’s a move to buy into a stock, assessed as having upbeat prospects going forward, and holding on for as long as it takes to realize the gains. Warren Buffett, one of history’s great stock traders, is the exemplar of this strategy; he has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for te

  • 7 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022

    Do you make New Year's resolutions? Of course, the toughest part of making New Year's resolutions is actually achieving them. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares don't have to go up at all to make you plenty of money this year.