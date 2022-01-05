Wanderport Corporation Announces Plans for Reorganization and Expansion into the Metaverse

SANTA MONICA, CA, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC Pink: WDRP), a premier producer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products with a focus on wellness and healthy lifestyle, is pleased to announce its plans for reorganization and expansion into the metaverse.

Wanderport’s management has been considering a number of options to redirect the Company’s operation to focus on a new path with higher growth potential and greater shareholders’ value. As a result, the Company will make a few key adjustments to its business beginning this month.

The reorganization effort will include the reduction of outstanding shares, consolidation of its coffee product offerings, change in the non-fungible token (NFT) business and expansion into the metaverse.

Outstanding Shares Reduction

To improve the capital structure, the Company will continue its efforts to acquire and cancel a number of its restricted Common shares. Tentative agreements have been reached and announcements regarding the share cancellation will be made soon.

Coffee Product Consolidation

The Company will consolidate its coffee offering by moving all its hemp infused Sapa coffee under the Crypto 9 Coffee brand. The coffee will continue to be sold online through its online store and Amazon.

The utility ERC-20 token, Crypto 9, designed as rewards-token, has not been actively used due to the recent high gas fees associated with the Ethereum blockchain. The Company has been exploring options to reduce the cost of usage and plans to implement it sometime this quarter.

NFT

In addition to acquiring NFTs on marketplaces, the Company will begin to produce its own collections. They will be made available on a few key marketplaces such as OpenSea or Foundation. The minting of the first collection is expected to be done next month.

As an incentive, all buyers of NFTs will receive Crypto 9 tokens and domestic buyers will also receive a bag of Crypto 9 coffee.

Metaverse

Metaverse is the new internet evolution, presenting huge business potential in numerous industries. Wanderport plans to expand into this space by offering products and services in areas, including but not limited to: health and wellness, entertainment, travel, and education.

The Company will begin by leveraging existing metaverses such as Decentraland, Sandbox and others to create virtual presence and produce NFT objects for those spaces. Visitors can also conduct commerce by purchasing and selling products and services at those locations.

“NFTs have seen explosive growth in 2021, which helped facilitate the wide adoption of cryptos,” commented Miki Takeuchi, CEO. “We firmly believe that the growth of NFTs along with the metaverse will be exponential in 2022. We are very excited to be an active participant in this space while at the same time creating significant shareholders’ value.”

